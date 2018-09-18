The real story behind this year's most unexpected Emmy Awards outfit.

Anyone who opts to wear a jumper, leggings and sneakers to a red carpet event immediately has our full support behind them.

It’s practical, it’s comfy, and it probably means you haven’t spent several precious hours getting ready. Plus, it’s a clever move if you plan on hitting the dancefloor later in the evening.

But Broadway and Black-ish star Jenifer Lewis didn’t don her laid-back Emmys look for comfort; there was a powerful meaning behind it.

The star chose to wear all Nike in support of the brand for their 30th anniversary “Just Do It” campaign, which features NFL player Colin Kaepernick.

“I am wearing Nike to applaud them for supporting Colin Kaepernick and his protest against racial injustice and police brutality,” Lewis told Variety during her red-carpet interview.

She said she wanted to make a statement on the red carpet that would resonate with viewers.

“(I thought) What can I do? What can I do that’s meaningful? I’ll wear Nike. I’ll wear Nike to say thank you. Thank you for leading the resistance! We need more corporate America to stand up also,” she added.

The Nike ad, released earlier this month, features a black-and-white image of Kaepernick's face with the words, “Believe in something. Even if it means sacrificing everything” — a reference to him kneeling during the national anthem when he was a quarterback for the San Francisco 49ers.

He kneeled in protest of police brutality against African Americans, and when many of his fellow NFL players began to kneel as well, it started a national conversation and debate.