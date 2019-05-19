James Charles just shared "the truth" about the Tati Westbrook drama in a new YouTube video.

Ten days after the YouTube beauty blogger world was blown apart by one 43-minute video, there is a new development in the very public and very nasty feud between teenage beauty influencer James Charles and his former mentor and fellow influencer Tati Westbrook.

On Sunday, 19-year-old Charles uploaded a 41-minute video to his 13 million YouTube subscribers titled ‘No More Lies’ to share his side of the planet’s biggest celebrity/influencer news story.

Before we get into the new information from Charles’ video, let’s recap how the James Charles Tati Westbrook beauty influencer feud started.

James Charles, a 19-year-old beauty influencer, and Tati Westbrook, a 39-year-old beauty influencer and founder of beauty brand Halo Beauty, were close friends for two years. Charles often cited Westbrook as being his mentor, and he even did her wedding makeup in 2017.

On Friday May 10, Westbrook uploaded a 43-minute video titled 'Bye Sister...' to her YouTube channel.

Westbrook uploaded a 43-minute video titled 'Bye Sister...' to her YouTube channel. In the video, the 39-year-old called out James Charles for publicly endorsing vitamin company Sleep Vitamins by SugarBearHair, a direct competitor of Tati Westbrook's brand, during weekend two of the 2019 Coachella music festival.

Westbrook said her friendship with the 19-year-old, who she and her husband James Westbrook have "supported" throughout his career, is over. She also accused Charles of using her, only being motivated by money, and trying to trick "straight men into thinking they're gay".

On the same day, James Charles uploaded an eight-minute video to his YouTube channel titled 'tati' while in Australia for an event at Pacific Fair Shopping Centre on the Gold Coast, apologising to Tati Westbrook for promoting her competitor's product and his behaviour.

In the last week, Charles lost over three million YouTube subscribers, while Westbrook's following went from around six million subscribers to over 10 million at the time of publishing.

On Thursday May 16, Westbrook uploaded a second video to YouTube titled 'Why I Did It...' saying she would be taking a break from social media and that she never expected this feud to get so big and nasty, so quickly.

Now, onto James Charles' latest video, 'No More Lies'.

His new 41-minute video uses screenshots (referred to as 'receipts') to address and refute a number of claims made by Westbrook about his involvement with SugarBearHair, his behaviour towards her personally, and his alleged predatory behaviour towards straight men.

In the video, Charles admits the weeks since Westbrook's initial video went live "have been the most painful time [he's] ever had to deal with."

You can watch an excerpt from James Charles' YouTube video below, post continues after video.

“It is very important to me that this video has all the information, all the facts, all the receipts and is current and present because I will not be addressing it again," he said.

After explaining he stands by his original apology to Westbrook, Charles went on to provide screenshots of text messages, group chats and phone call logs to support his side of how things went down, beginning with how Westbrook did indeed have prior knowledge of his Instagram story featuring SugarBearHair at Coachella. She claims she did not.

Charles also refuted Westbrook's allegations he manipulates straight men, saying: "I am a 19-year-old virgin. I have never and will never use my fame, money, or my power to manipulate or get any sexual actions from a guy. That is disgusting. That is not me. The fact that Tati brought this up blows my mind."

The YouTuber made reference to fellow beauty influencer and cosmetics creator Jeffree Star, who publicly condemned Charles as a "predator" following Westbrook's video, and singer Zara Larsson, who tweeted that Charles hit on her straight boyfriend by private messaging him on Instagram.

Need more context on the James Charles Tati Westbrook saga? Mamamia's The Quicky unpacks everything you need to know below. Post continues after audio.

Charles finished his video by confirming that both Jeffree Star and Tati Westbrook have reached out through a shared YouTube representative to meet and privately discuss the events on the last few weeks.

However, Charles said he declined these meetings because he felt it was only fair he share his side of the story publicly. He also detailed the toll the feud has taken on his mental health.

"I still have love for these people, I hope one day we can sit together in a meeting for closure... I wouldn't wish what I went through upon even my worst enemy," he said.

"My head and brain, for a hot minute, went to a place so dark that I didn't think that I was gonna come back from.

"Right now, I just need time and space to get my head back to where it needs to be."

You can watch James Charles' full video 'No More Lies' on YouTube here.

