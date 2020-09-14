"Our hearts are broken." Lisa Curry’s daughter dies aged 33 after a battle with illness.

Lisa Curry and Grant Kenny's daughter, Jaimi Kenny, has died at 33 years old after a battle with a long-term illness.

The former Olympic athletes confirmed the sad news in a statement on Monday.

"It is with a very heavy heart that Lisa and I confirm that our beautiful daughter Jaimi has lost her battle with a long-term illness and passed away peacefully in hospital this morning in the company of loving family," Grant wrote in a statement on behalf of the family.

"Jaimi will forever be remembered as a caring, bright and loving soul who always put others before herself."

"Our hearts are broken and the pain is immense but we must move forward cherishing every wonderful moment we got to share with our treasured first child.

"It goes without saying that this is a very difficult time for family and friends and we trust we will all be allowed to grieve in privacy."

The family went on to thank the staff at Sunshine Coast University Hospital for their "tireless commitment to making her better and giving us all the extra time we were able to spend with her".

Jaimi recently celebrated her 33rd birthday in June this year.

Happy birthday to our beautiful Jaimi... 33 today!" Lisa wrote on Instagram.

"Our first born. Really.... where have all those years gone!"

