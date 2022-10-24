Over the weekend Jadé 'Tunchy' Tuncdoruk got married to her partner of four years, Lachie Brycki.

The event was attended by close friends and family, who watched the pair tie the knot at a ceremony at Krinklewood Vineyard, in the Hunter Valley Region of New South Wales.

For the ceremony, Jadé wore a custom-made dress with a full, flowing skirt, designed by J. Andreatta.

Watch: How much should you put in a wedding wishing well? Post continues after video.

Image: Lost In Love Photography.

Former reality star Bella Varelis was a bridesmaid for the wedding and sent well wishes to the pair in a post to Instagram following the proceedings.

"The most ethereal day, watching my best friend marry the love of her life and get her happily ever after. Honoured to be your bridesmaid, I love you Jadé," she wrote.





Jadé's bridesmaids wore baby blue Bec & Bridge silk dresses, paired with strappy white heels and daisy-filled bouquets by The Petal Project.

Image: Instagram @bellavarelis, Lost In Love Photography.

While Jadé wore one spectacular gown during the day, she opted for a white silk floor-length gown with a dipping neckline at night – also designed by J. Andreatta.

After the pair exchanged vows, they enjoyed a meal surrounded by their guests while a violin quartet serenaded the event.

Image: Lost In Love Photography.

Bella also shared details from the evening, showing a chef making pasta for the guests, the wedding tablescape and more of Krinklewood Vineyard.

Image: Instagram @bellavarelis.

Sadly, Keep It Cleaner co-founder Steph Claire Smith couldn’t be at the wedding after she and her family contracted COVID, but she wrote: "Congratulations guys! So so absolutely shattered we couldn’t make it.

"Haven’t stopped thinking about the both of you. Hope you had the most incredible time."

Taking to Instagram to share the day with her followers, Jadé wrote: "The most perfect day. We wouldn’t have changed a thing."

Jadé and Lachie got engaged in January 2021. She later shared her proposal story with followers, writing: "Lach and I do this thing where we ask the other to ‘tell me five things you love about me’. Today, Lach randomly started telling me five things he loves about me which was unexpected but of course, completely welcome.

"For the fifth thing he said: But most of all, I love knowing that I want to spend the rest of my life with you... I just need to know if you want to spend the rest of yours with me?"

Almost 10 months before she tied the knot, the influencer celebrated the one-year anniversary of their engagement, admitting there is "no feeling that compares to the comfort" Lachie brings her.

"The complete and total trust, the safety, the reliability, the fact that even when I've had the most horrible day, I can sit on your lap and in your arms and instantly feel relieved... The moments that used to feel like time fillers have become my favourite moments," she wrote.

"... Just being in stillness in your company. I love you Lach. I can't wait to marry you and become Mrs Brycki."

Feature Image: Instagram @jadetunchy, Lost In Love Photography.