"It's just TV." Bachelor in Paradise's Jackson responds to "nasty comments", and more in Celeb in 5.

1. "It's just TV." Bachelor in Paradise's Jackson on viewers "posting nasty comments".

Things have been getting pretty heated both on and off-screen during this season of Bachelor in Paradise.

So much so that Jackson Garlick asked viewers to stop "posting nasty comments" about his fellow contestants on social media

"Don't get hyped up by the edit and go on someone's page and post nasty sh*t... just tone it down," he said in a video posted on his Instagram stories on Wednesday night.

"I'm seeing a friend from the show who is getting hate on the show. We are all friends behind the scenes. It might look like there is a lot of hate but you don't need to join in on the hate, it's just TV."

Image: Instagram @jacksongarlick Image: Instagram @jacksongarlick He also told viewers to chat about the show with their friends, rather than sharing their opinion on social media. "Don't be compelled to go and comment on a random person's profile or picture on Instagram."

Bachelor in Paradise continues Sunday at 7.30pm on Channel 10.

Listen to The Spill, Mamamia's daily entertainment podcast. In this episode, Kee Reece and Clare Stephens discuss Ciarran Stott's double standards on Bachelor in Paradise. Post continues below.





2. "You absolutely kill me." How Helena responded to Jamie's exit speech on Bachelor in Paradise.

Last night we watched as Jamie Doran boldly confessed his feelings for Helena Sauzier before leaving Bachelor in Paradise.

"I had feelings for Helena that I've actually never felt for anyone ever in my life," he told the rest of the cast at the rose ceremony.

"She gave me butterflies every morning when I saw her. I'm going to go out there and find my version of Helena and that's what I'm going to take from this experience.

"I just want to pursue Helena. She's the girl for me."

His heartfelt speech surprised precisely everyone... including Helena, who was watching from home.

The 25-year-old shared a video of herself reacting to the awkward moment on her Instagram stories. But she seemed to take it quite well.

"If my future husband doesn't piss my pants for me he's not worth it," she wrote, referring to Jamie's comment that he would rather 'piss his pants' talking to Helena than go to the toilet.

"You absolutely kill me," she added.

Image: Instagram@helenasauzier Image: Instagram@helenasauzier Helena also reacted to a meme created by the BachieFunny Instagram page. "Howling but we all love you Jamie," she captioned the post.

Image: Instagram@helenasauzier Image: Instagram@helenasauzier Paradise certainly isn't going to be the same without Jamie.

3. There's an, erm, interesting artwork on Kendall Jenner's bedroom wall.

On Wednesday, Architectural Digest uploaded Kendall Jenner's house tour to their YouTube channel. And of course, us along with two million other people (so far) watched the entire thing.

The Los Angeles home, which Jenner spent a year renovating, is quite cosy and understated compared to her sisters mansions.

Image: YouTube. However, there are some... interesting things inside.

The first thing being: the X-rated wall art in her bedroom.

As Jenner showed the camera man into her bedroom, the first thing you notice is the large neon sign on the wall which includes some measurements followed by the words, "Glad to hear you’re a happy girl."

Image: YouTube. Jenner explained the meaning behind the artwork, sharing: "I’m pretty sure the measurements are an ex-boyfriend of Tracey Emin’s [the artist] penis size, and then the message at the bottom is to his new girlfriend, 'Glad to hear you’re a happy girl.'"

Uhhh, okay. Interesting.

The next questionable object(s) in the house are her 'copper energy rings'.

Image: YouTube. "Not exactly sure what they’re supposed to be good for, but someone told me to get them," Jenner explained.

¯ \_(ツ)_/¯

If you want to see more of Kendall Jenner's Los Angeles home, here's the whole video.

4. Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly have made their relationship "Instagram official".

After months of speculation surrounding their relationship status, Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly have finally gone Instagram official.

Sharing a photo to Machine Gun Kelly's social media, the 30-year-old rapper wrote, "Waited for eternity to find you again..." alongside a selfie of the couple.

The 34-year-old actress gave her first joint interview with Kelly just last week.

On the podcast Give Them Lala... With Randall, Fox began explaining that the two of them met on the set of their upcoming movie Midnight in the Switchgrass (she later appeared in his music video 'Bloody Valentine'), and even before she met him in person, she knew that it would be the start of something.

"I was like, 'Who is going to play this role?' And he was like, 'Oh, we just got Machine Gun Kelly,' and immediately, I was like, 'Uh oh,'" Fox began recalling.

"I knew. I could feel that some wild sh*t was going to happen to me from that meeting, but I wasn't yet sure what.

"I just felt it like, deep in my soul – that something was going to come from that. So then, we met on set," she continued.

Fox then went on to explain their immediate chemistry upon meeting.

"I knew right away that he was what I call a twin flame. Instead of a soul mate, a twin flame is actually where a soul has ascended into a high enough level that it can be split into two different bodies at the same time," she explained.

"So we're actually two halves of the same soul, I think. And I said that to him almost immediately, because I felt it right away."

Megan Fox split from her husband Brian Austin Green after almost 10 years together in May. Green previously noted on his own podcast that Machine Gun Kelly had nothing to do with their marriage ending.

They share three children together.

5. Did Angie's contestants just go on the show for Bachelor in Paradise? We investigate.

This week, Angie Kent - like many of us - settled in for four evenings of watching good looking people in Hawaiian shirts drinking cocktails and fighting over 'bro code', thanks to Osher and Bachelor in Paradise.

The difference is, Angie had met precisely all of the men on screen.

Because they had all, at the same point in time dated her during her season of The Bachelorette.

"Me sitting here knowing that 98 per cent of the fellas from my season were cast and only there to get onto BIP," she captioned the post.

"This season should have been renamed '98 per cent from Angie's Season of Bachelorette, in Paradise'... Love that for me."

Oof.

"Oh well. I certainly gave it my all and learnt some swell little lessons about myself/dating/'excellent pretend daters'/'bro code'/'manipulators' and most importantly LOVE... even if it wasn't my forever love! Still conquered my fear and surrendered to the scary L letter word."

Oof, again.

Image: Instagram.

It's clear casting for this year's BIP was... difficult, at least when it came to casting past Bach men. Why else would Ten need to introduce three 'clean skins'? (Still not okay with that name, at all).

So is Angie right? Did these dudes use her as a stepping stone towards a holiday in Fiji and a bunch of Instagram followers? Let us investigate.

Read our full investigation in our earlier post here.

Feature Image: Instagram@jacksongarlick/Channel Ten.