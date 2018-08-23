"Jackie O has spoken about why Kyle Sandilands was once such a nightmare to work with."

2008 was a big year for Big Brother.

It was the final season of the reality TV program’s eight season run – and the only season to be hosted by Kyle Sandilands and Jackie O.

And in an interview with news.com.au Jackie O Henderson revealed that working with the shock jock wasn’t the easiest at that time.

According to Jackie, Kyle called in sick for live eviction shows twice, and was not as prepared as he should have been. Jackie said Kyle found reading off an auto-cue difficult – and revealed his eye would physically start to twitch.

“I’d always turn up to the Gold Coast two days before to prep and to go through what’s been happening on the show. I think Kyle would arrive maybe an hour before we were going to air and would go, ‘Right, what do I need to know?’” she said.

“He was keen to do it for the money. But he didn’t want to do the work.”

“Every time he’d have to fly to the Gold Coast he’d think, ‘Why am I doing this show?'”

But was Kyle really sick?

"I’m getting that vibe after working with him all these years. I can get a sense when he just couldn’t be bothered and judging by the fact he would rock up at the last minute," she joked.

"He could have been sick, I have no idea, but yeah it’s possible he took a sickie."

Back in 2017, Kyle confirmed his dislike of the hosting role, calling it "hell on Earth". He confirmed that he only continued because "of the cash, and to support you [Jackio O] only".

“You had to remember everyone’s name!” he said in 2017.

“Two weeks into it, I was like, ‘I’m never going to remember anyone’s name ... and I’d refer to everyone as ‘the fat thing’ or ‘the old lady’ or ‘the clown with the red hair’..... it was easier."

Now, 10 years later, Kyle is currently hosting Trial by Kyle - AKA Australia’s answer to Judge Judy - and we can only hope for the sake of Anna Heinrich, that he's a little more committed to this role.

