Domenica enters the jungle: Everything We Know About I'm A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here!

Season Nine of Australia’s favourite televised celebrity torture is back, and it starts tonight on Channel 10.

If you’re feeling a little out of the loop, fear not, we’ve got you covered with absolutely everything you may need to know before tuning into I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here 2023!

Watch this year's delightfully camp season promo here! Post continues below.

Never seen the show before? Strap in, it’s a bizarre concept that was created in England. The Aussie version of the reality show throws a group of local celebrities into the extreme conditions of the wilderness with very few of the amenities that they may be used to.

The celebrities must compete in challenges to win food and treats for themselves and their team and ultimately try to avoid being voted out of the jungle.

Season nine is kicking off tonight and the potential creepy crawlies are already giving us the heebie jeebies!

Who's hosting?

They’re honestly national heroes at this point, Australian television sweethearts Dr Chris Brown and Julia Morris have been running the show since 2015 when it first started. They’ll be hosting again this year and we wouldn’t have it any other way.

Image: Channel 10

But this will likely be Dr Chris Brown's last season on I'm A Celebrity, after he signed a new television contract with Channel Seven...

Who's in the cast?

Now this is the big question that’ll determine just how many people tune in.

Every year I’m A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here!, tries to cast an eclectic mix of celebrities; from models and reality stars to sporting legends and comedians.

Previous winners of the show include the likes of Casey Donovan, Richard Reid, Dylan Lewis and Abbie Chatfield.

So who’s going into the jungle this time? Who would we all love to see squirm in the wild?

Well Channel 10 has only announced four celebrities so far, the first being radio host Woody Whitelaw from KIIS FM’s Will & Woody drive show.

Image: Channel 10

Speaking on his own radio show, Woody revealed “There are mixed emotions to be heading into the jungle. I’m obviously excited to be getting a free flight to South Africa and becoming best mates with some cool celebs, but there is also the reality of being away from my girls for an extended period of time.”

“I haven’t been away from [my daughter] Rem for over three days since she was born, so I really don’t know how I’m going to handle that.”

Then out of the blue, just this morning, Channel 10 have confirmed Dicko, Domenica Calarco and Debra Lawrance!

An AMAZING start, but to find out the rest of the cast we’re going to have to watch the show tonight.

However, Channel 10 hasn’t left us high and dry, they’ve been releasing clues on their Instagram as to who the other brave contestants may be and the whole country has been doing their best to figure it out!

Here are the clues so far...

1. “A radio host who loves to kiss and tell.”

This has now been revealed to be Woody Whitelaw!

Though with the obvious 'kiss' meaning KIIS FM clue, viewers had hoped a certain Mr Sandilands may be dropping in. However Kyle has stated numerously stated that he could never be paid enough to go through the torture of the living in the jungle with none of the luxurious he’s used to.

2. “A UK TV Star that is “shore” to stir up drama.”

Australian's love a cheeky Brit, that’s for ‘shore’.

Any British reality star that joins the show is definitely going to be a hit, just based on history.

2020 saw Charlotte Crosby from Geordie Shore and 2022 had Joey Essex from The Only Way Is Essex become beloved by our nation. There’s something about their accents that makes their struggles so much funnier, I can’t quite put my finger on it. And it looks like we’re getting treated to another Geordie Shore’er this year!



3. “A sporting legend who is the queen of the court.”

Well, there are so many women we would desperately love to see this clue be about. National treasure and three time Grand Slam Champ Ash Barty would be the top of that list, however she’s very pregnant… so it can’t possible be her.

This one is a little too vague and has mystified viewers, because ‘queen of the court’ could reference tennis… or basketball… or netball… or volleyball.

I guess we’ll just find out tonight!



4. “This Brownlow Medallist was a bit of a flyer.”

Alright, we’re talking a big name here.

With the full clue being “Which AFL star will be making his mark in the African jungle?” A few names have popped up.

Now To Love reported an insider source claiming it's retired AFL player and now Armchair Experts commentator Adam Cooney could be the mystery contestant.

Meanwhile, The Kyle and Jackie O Show had the nation suspecting Sam Burgess who's been on television before in Channel 7's SAS Australia in 2021.

5. “An outspoken TV host will be talent spotting in the African jungle.”

Dicko was a favourite pick for this one even prior to being announced this morning!

He’s been in headlines this past week after his incredibly candid interview on Jessica Rowe’s podcast The Jessica Rowe Big Talk Show, about his past addiction to fame and we’re excited to see how this reformed man handles the jungle.

6. “Roll out the red carpet, television royalty is making a grand entrance into the African jungle.”

Another clue that could mean SO MANY people.

Think about Tracy Grimshaw who just left A Current Affair after 17 years!

Think about Angela Bishop who’s hinted recently that she’s got some exciting and top secret work lined up.

Think Carrie Bickmore, she just left The Project.

But it seems fans are also incredibly optimistic that we could get the Duchess of York herself, Sarah Ferguson! While it seems preposterous that a royal would join I’m A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here, she has postponed her speaking tour of Australia due to ‘scheduling conflicts’ and there is precedent!

Mike Tindall, husband to Princess Anne’s daughter, Zara Phillips was a contestant on the British version of the show just last year!

Image: Instagram @sarahferguson15

7. “A reality star will get a fright at first sight when they step foot in the African jungle.”

Of course Domenica fits perfectly here. She began a fan favourite after her season of Married At First Sight for her brutal honesty and realness. Her sassy attitude will be sure to butt heads in the jungle… imagine a fight between her and Dicko… please make it happen!

8. “It’ll be all hands on deck when a TV personality goes from the high seas to the African jungle.”

Okay, it HAS to be someone from Below Deck, it just had to. If it isn’t, then I demand we hold the clue-maker accountable for misleading clues!

The number #1 guess online is former chief stewardess Hannah Ferrier who just hosted Channel 10s newest reality show, The Real Love Boat (don’t ask, you really don’t want to know).

9. “This Logie winning legend of the stage and screen is no stranger to drama away from home.”

Away from home… away from home… Home and Away!

That ticks of the beautiful Debra Lawrance who played the role of Pippa Rose Saunders for eight years on Home and Away from 1990 to 1998!

She also won a Logie for Most Outstanding Supporting Actress for her role as Rose in Josh Thomas’s Please Like Me.

10. “This celebrity chef has mastered the art of making an exotic snack.”

Will he or she be able to make a snack out of bugs in the jungle though? That’s something I’d love to watch.

Whilst guesses for the chef have been the likes of Nigella and Gordon Ramsay, I think the key here lies in their art of making ‘exotic’ foods.

My best guess is we’ll be seeing the likes of Khanh Ong, who’s not only a celebrity chef but no stranger to reality TV. Discovered on Masterchef, Ong also appeared on Australian Survivor: Blood Vs Water in 2022.

Image: Channel 7

Where is it filmed?

Pre-COVID-19 they filmed the reality show in Kruger National Park, South Africa and that is where the 2023 season has returned to filming.

What do they win?

The celebrities pick a charity of their choice before heading into the jungle and rather than win a personal prize, the champion will donate $100, 000 to their nominated charity once they win!

Where can watch the show?

I’m A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here premieres tonight, April 2 on Channel 10 and 10Play.

Feature Image: Channel 10