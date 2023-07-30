Whip out your best frock, or maybe just buy some yummy snacks to enjoy on the couch, because it is Australian televisions night of nights.

Yep, Logies time!

The 2023 TV WEEK Logie Awards are taking place in Sydney (for the first time in 37 years!) and will be hosted by Have You Been Paying Attention's Sam Pang.

Here's everyone to know ahead of the ceremony.

Where to watch the Logies 2023.

Seven Network will broadcast the Logies.

Sonia Kruger and Dr Chris Brown will host the red carpet live show, which will begin at 7pm AEST.

The ceremony will begin from 7.30pm AEST, with the Gold Logie expected to be announced around 10.30pm.

The ceremony will begin from 7.30pm AEST, with the Gold Logie expected to be announced around 10.30pm.

Who to watch at the Logies 2023.

Logies 2023 host Sam Pang. Image: Getty.

The ceremony will be hosted by Sam Pang, who flexing his roasting muscles regularly on Have You Been Paying Attention. In interviews ahead of the show, he's already promised mentions/jokes/barbs about Hamish Blake and Kochie, so keep an ear out for those.

Amy Shark and Peking Duk will perform, and there will also be several high-profile presenters including Celeste Barber, Colin Fassnidge, Grant Denyer, Joel Creasey, Kylie Gillies, Larry Emdur, Lynne McGranger, Matt Shirvington, Natalie Barr, Poh Ling Yeow, Samantha Armytage, Sophie Monk and Tony Armstrong.

The Gold Logie is of course the biggest award of the night, and this year's nominees are all very familiar faces:

TV WEEK GOLD LOGIE for Most Popular Personality on Australian Television:

Hamish Blake, Lego Masters Australia, 9Network

Julia Morris, I'm A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! & Taskmaster, Network 10

Leigh Sales, 7.30 & Australian Story, ABC

Mark Coles Smith, Mystery Road: Origin, ABC

Osher Günsberg, The Bachelors Australia & The Masked Singer Australia, Network 10

Shaun Micallef, Shaun Micallef's Mad As Hell, ABC

Sonia Kruger, The Voice, Dancing With The Stars & Big Brother, Seven Network

More than half of those names (not kidding!) are also up for the Bert Newton Award for Most Popular Presenter; Hamish Blake, Julia Morris, Shaun Micallef, Sonia Kruger, Scott Cam and Tony Armstrong.

And one of the most exciting categories, in our humble opinion, is the Graham Kennedy Award for Most Popular New Talent, because it paints a very exciting future for Aussie TV.

Up for that gong are:

Amy Shark, Australian Idol, Seven Network

Ayesha Madon, Heartbreak High, Netflix

Chloe Hayden, Heartbreak High, Netflix

Flex Mami, Love Island Australia, 9Network

Kween Kong, RuPaul’s Drag Race Down Under, Stan

Lilliana Bowrey, Surviving Summer, Netflix

Huge!

There are 23 categories all up, and you can read through them all here: From Hamish Blake to Celeste Barber: All the 2023 Logies nominees in one place.

Feature image: Getty/Mamamia.

