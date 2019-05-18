Kim Kardashian just named her baby Psalm, and now everyone is Googling how to pronounce it.

We’ll admit it. We weren’t expecting this. First there was North, then Saint, then Chicago, and now Kim Kardashian and Kanye West have named their fourth child: Psalm.

Psalm West.

Talk about kicking it Old Testament. (Sorry…)

Clearly Kimye’s fans weren’t expecting the name either, because Google searches for ‘how to pronounce psalm’ spiked more than 4300 per cent within 10 minutes of the couple announcing the name via Instagram this morning.

For the record, it’s pronounced ‘sarm’. Kind of like how a posh person would say ‘Sam’. Or a bogan would say ‘some’. Yeah, you get the idea.

The child was born on Friday May 10 via surrogate, leaving fans sweating for more than a week over what name the, erm, creative couple would choose.

The payoff was predictably baffling.

(I mean, we can see there’s kind of a biblical thing going on: Saint, because… well, saints, and now a nod to the Book of Psalms, the third section in the Hebrew bible and part of the Christian Old Testament. In case you weren’t paying attention in primary school scripture, that’s the bit composed of 150 poems, hymns and prayers that captures the religious feelings of Jews throughout the various periods of their national history.)

And the response was predictatbly entertaining.

Welcome to the world, little… wait how do you say it again?