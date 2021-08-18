After glassy-looking skin without all the skincare steps? There's a product for that.

While beauty trends come and go, there's one that's proving to remain popular: glass skin.

The trend, which originated in Korea and went viral on social media, is all about achieving a smooth, luminous complexion that's so clear and poreless it almost looks like a pane of glass.

The technique generally involves a myriad of skincare products - we're talking layers of serums, essences and acids - to reach the end goal.

Sounds a little unrealistic, right? Well, hear us out first.

Because according to Mamamia's You Beauty host, Kelly McCarren, there's a certain viral makeup product that achieves the same results with far less work.

During an episode of the daily podcast, Kelly discussed how she came across the Kevyn Aucoin Glass Glow Face - a gloss highlighter for the face and body - doing the rounds on TikTok, claiming to be the only product you need to achieve glassy looking skin.

The highlighter comes in six shades (the most popular shade on TikTok being Solar Quartz) and can be applied everywhere. So, not only can you get a glassy-looking face but you can get a glowing bod, too.

"It just looks like glass," Kelly told co-host Leigh Campbell. "It looks like you could see your reflection in it. It's just so beautiful."

Before you get all excited and add to cart, Kelly warned that the product sadly won't work for every skin type.

"If you have even the slightest oily skin, this product is not for you," she said.

But you do have choices. Here are three other glass skin products the Mamamia team are deeply into.

This is one of the best skin tints on the market right now.

It has a balmy formula that melts in your fingers and delivers a seriously glowy, glass-like finish. It also includes skincare ingredients like hyaluronic acid for hydration and vitamin C to brighten.

If you're less inclined to wear makeup right now but still want to gleam, grab this sunscreen.

It's SPF 50+ (tick), includes plant-based collagen to promote plump, dewy skin and truly delivers the most radiant finish. For a bonus glow, spritz the Aussie brand's sunscreen mist on throughout the day. You'll be glistening from a mile away.

If you want to start at the beginning and actually achieve glass skin with skincare products, this is a must-have in your routine.

Not only does this serum give a radiant glow, but it actually works to keep your makeup lasting all day. Perfect on its own as a serum or underneath makeup as a primer.

