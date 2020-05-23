Here's where all the hot guys from your favourite teen movies are now.

The early 00’s – the era of Von Dutch trucker caps, frosted lip gloss, low-rise jeans and Juicy Couture. When Britney and Justin were the ‘it’ couple and we danced away to Dirrty by Christina Aguilera at clubs and parties.

It was also the time of the teen movie – where cheerleaders, jocks, proms and high school sweethearts dominated our screens, not to mention the often very wholesome ’00s hotties, with their spiky hair and chiselled jawbones.

Here are the top seven babes from your favourite noughties teen movies and where they are now.

Chris Klein – American Pie

Chris Klein starred as the forever sweet Christopher Russell Ostreicher, or Oz, in the 1999 film American Pie. He also appeared that year in the film Election.

Since then he starred in Here on Earth, American Pie 2 in 2001, We were Soldiers, Rollerball, Just Friends, American Dreamz and American Reunion in 2012.

Most recently Klein has taken on the role of serial killer Cicada in the fifth season of superhero TV series, The Flash.

On the personal front, Klein famously dated actress Katie Holmes from 2000 and the pair became engaged in 2003, but it wasn’t to be, and they called off their engagement two years later in 2005, about a month after he was arrested for drink driving.

Klein’s alcohol addiction saw him arrested for drink driving again in 2010, which resulted in a month's stay at Cirque Lodge where he completed an alcohol addiction program.

Things have looked up for 41-year-old Klein since then, meeting his now wife, Laina Rose Thyfault, a travel agent, in 2011 at a mutual friend's wedding.

Married in 2015, they have two children: a son born in 2016 and a daughter who was born in 2018.

Oliver James - What a Girl Wants

UK actor Oliver James starred as Ian Wallace in the 2003 teen rom-com, What a Girl Wants, opposite Amanda Bynes. For the role he learnt to play the guitar, serenading Byrne’s character (and many audience members) along the way.

But before his film debut James was actually in a boy band created by American Idol’s Simon Fuller, which he left for the film role.

After What a Girl Wants, James co-starred alongside Hilary Duff in the 2004 film Raise Your Voice, which utilised his natural musical talent performing songs on the film’s soundtrack.

Despite this, the film ultimately bombed at the box office, which seemed to continue as a theme for James whose BBC drama TV series The Innocence Project was pulled from screens midway through its first season.

Since then, he has featured in a 2009 direct to DVD sequel, Without a Paddle: Nature’s Calling and in the TV film, Roadkill (2011).

James then became a full-time musician, playing shows around London, but the now 39-year-old has since left showbiz all together and works as a full-time mindfulness-based psychotherapist.

Shane West - Whatever it Takes

Born Shannon Bruce Westgarth Snaith, but better known as Shane West, the American actor played the role of Ryan Woodman in 2000 teen comedy Whatever it Takes.

The now 41-year-old actor, musician and songwriter has gone on to star in the TV drama Once and Again, iconic film A Walk to Remember opposite Mandy Moore, medical TV series ER, spy drama Nikita, superhero drama Gotham, historical TV series Salem and alongside Sean Connery in the commercially successful film, The League of Extraordinary Gentlemen in 2003.

He currently has a number of projects awaiting release.



As well as acting, West has performed with punk rock band The Germs, Jonny Was and now fronts The Twilight Creeps whose second album was released in February of 2019.

Jesse Bradford - Swimfan

Jesse Bradford was a child actor before starring as Ben Cronin in the 2002 teen thriller, Swimfan. This included roles in the TV show King of the Hill (1993), Baz Luhrmann’s Romeo + Juliet (1996) and teen comedy Bring it On (2000).

After Swimfan Bradford appeared in a minor role on TV show The West Wing, featured in 2006 film, Flags of our Fathers directed by Clint Eastwood and was one of the leads in 2009’s I Hope They Serve Beer in Hell based on Tucker Max’s best-selling book.

Since then his roles have been few and far between: he starred in the short-lived courtroom drama Outlaws and in one-offs in various television series', including Teachers, NCIS and Magnum P.I.

In 2015 he was romantically linked to hip hop artist Azaelia Banks, but is now married to Brazilian actress Andrea Leal and an investor of Manhattan nightclub The Plumm along with others including actor Chris Noth, DJ Samantha Ronson and Noel Ashman.

Anson Mount - Crossroads

Anson Mount played Ben, the love interest of Lucy (Britney Spears) in 2002 film Crossroads. Since then he has gone on to feature in stage, film and television productions, and has a career in academia.

Since Crossroads, Mount has produced and starred in an independent film called Cook County which won a swag of awards at several major film festivals.

But he is most widely known for his role as Cullen Bohannan in TV series Hell on Wheels (2014-2016) and as Captain Christopher Pike in series Star Trek: Discovery (2018), which led to his own spin off, Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, which is yet to be filmed.

The clever cookie also serves as an Adjunct Assistant Professor at Columbia University and has published non-fiction writing and a number of plays.

In 2018 he married long-term photographer girlfriend Darah Trang, who he lives with in Connecticut.

Scott Mechlowicz - EuroTrip

Scott Mechlowicz made his film debut as Scotty in the super raunchy 2004 cult classic, EuroTrip (co-star Matt Damon famously sang the song 'Scotty Doesn't Know' which is now stuck in our heads forever.)

In the same year, Mechlowicz went on to star in independent film Mean Creek, a music video for Gavin Degraw and guest-starred in TV show House as a hallucinating lacrosse player.

Since then he has featured in lesser known films including Peaceful Warrior, thriller Gone in 2007, Waiting for Forever, and most recently Mindhack in 2017.

The now 39-year-old lives in New York City, and appears to not have aged a day. Little is known about his personal life, despite much digging.

Freddie Prinze Jr - She's All That

Freddy Prinze Jr starred as king of the canteen, Zach Siler in 1999 teen movie She’s All That. With one geek-to-chic transformation he became the poster boy (literally) of hotness and a staple on teen bedroom walls across the globe.

Before She’s All That, Prinze Jr had starred alongside Jennifer Love Hewitt in the hit teen horror film, I Know What You Did Last Summer (1997), which is also where he first met and became good friends with his future wife, Sarah Michelle Gellar.

He attempted to follow up his high school heartthrob success with roles in other teen rom-coms Down To You, Summer Catch and Head Over Heels.

He then went down the comedy path, signing up to play Fred in the 2002 live-action Scooby Doo remake, alongside then fiancé Sarah Michelle Gellar who played Daphne.

The couple married that same year and have since had two children, Charlotte (10) and Rocky (7). Prinze Junior is now 44.

Earlier this year the couple celebrated their 20-year anniversary, posting a then and now picture to celebrate milestone on Instagram.

Shona Hendley, Mother of cats, goats and humans is a freelance writer from Victoria. An ex secondary school teacher, Shona has a strong interest in education. She is an animal lover and advocate, with a morbid fascination for true crime and horror movies. You can follow her on Instagram.

Feature image: Supplied.