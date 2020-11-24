A Schitt's Creek favourite and a death: What the cast of Home Alone are doing now.

It’s officially the countdown to Christmas and we all know what that means.

It’s time to watch Home Alone.

While we’re still a little confused about Kevin McCallister being left home alone while his family flew overseas without him, the film is incredibly iconic.

And it’s been part of our holiday season for 30 years.

Yep, that's three decades.

Since it’s been a really long time since we were first introduced to the McCallister family, we thought we’d see what the McCallister clan are up to now.

Here’s what we discovered:

Macaulay Culkin (Kevin McCallister)

Image: IMDb/Getty.

Macaulay Culkin was just 10 years old when he rose to fame as Kevin McCallister when Home Alone was released in 1990.

He also appeared in the film's sequel Home Alone 2: Lost in New York in 1992.

At the height of his fame, Macaulay was often referred to as the most successful child actor since Shirley Temple – after Home Alone, the child star appeared in My Girl, The Good Son, The Pagemaster, and Richie Rich.

Now 40 years old, Macaulay has largely turned away from acting, instead turning his attention to music, becoming the frontman of a Velvet Underground cover band called The Pizza Underground, and running a lifestyle blog and podcast called Bunny Ears.

The former child star also famously dated Mila Kunis from 2002 until late 2010 and was a very close friend of Michael Jackson.

In 2017, Macaulay started dating Brenda Song, who he met on the set of Changeland.

Catherine O'Hara (Kate McCallister)

Image: IMDb/Getty.



Canadian-American actress and comedian Catherine O'Hara played Kate McCallister in Home Alone.

In recent years, the actress has appeared in What Lives Inside, A Series of Unfortunate Events, and Schitt's Creek.

Yes, you read that right. Moira Rose was in Home Alone.

The 66-year-old recently won the Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series for her role as Moira in Schitt's Creek.

John Heard (Peter McCallister)

Image: IMDb/Getty.

John Heard played Kevin McCallister's father, Peter McCallister, in the Home Alone movies.

After Home Alone, the actor appeared in The Client, Prison Break, White Chicks and Would You Rather. He also had a leading role in Sharknado in 2013.

He died of a heart attack on July 21, 2017, at the age of 71.

Devin Ratray (Buzz McCallister)

Image: IMDb/Getty.

Devin Ratray played Kevin's older bully brother Buzz in the film.

Now 43 years old, Devin was just 13 when he starred in his most famous role.

In the early 90s, Devin played a number of bullying characters, starring in Little Monsters and Dennis the Menace.

He has since continued his acting career into his adult years appearing in Law & Order: SVU, The Lennon Report, Elementary, The Tick, and Masterminds.

The actor also performs in a band called Little Bill and the Beckleys.

Hillary Wolf (Megan McCallister)

Image: IMDb/Getty.

Hillary Wolf played Kevin's mean older sister Megan McCallister.

Home Alone 2: Lost in New York was Hillary's last acting job.

After a short acting career, the 43-year-old became an Olympian in judo at the 1996 and 2000 Olympics and has written a book titled The Not So Zen Mom.

Kieran Culkin (Fuller)

Image: IMDb/Getty.

Macaulay Culkin's real life brother Kieran Culkin played his cousin Fuller in Home Alone.

Since then, the 38-year-old has continued his acting career appearing in Scott Pilgrim vs The World, Father of the Bride, Succession, and Fargo.

The actor, who previously dated Emma Stone, married his now-wife Jazz Charton in 2013.

The couple welcomed their first child, daughter Kinsey Sioux, in September 2019.

Mike C. Maroona (Jeff McCallister)

Image: IMDb/Instagram.

Mike C. Maroona played another one of Kevin's older brothers, Jeff McCallister, who called Kevin "a disease".

Since his child star acting days, Mike has now become a part of the camera and electric department, working on countless films and TV shows in the New York City area.

He also takes part in a podcast, The Adventures of Danny and Mike.

Angela Goethals (Linnie McCallister)

Image: IMDb/Getty.

Since starring as Kevin's older sister Linnie, Angela Goethals, 43, has appeared in a number of TV shows including 24, Grey's Anatomy and CSI.

This post was originally published on December 19, 2018, and updated on November 24, 2020.