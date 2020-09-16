13 children between them and dramatic haircuts: Here's where Hanson are now.

Do you ever find yourself standing in the shower, staring at the wall in front of you, with your head slightly cocked to the side, wondering: Wait a minute, what the hell happened to Hanson?

There was Isaac, the older one, who was kind of lanky and looked like he always left his hair to dry naturally. Then there was Taylor, the middle one, who looked slightly more feminine than the others which is saying something given they all had shoulder length hair and soft features. Lastly, there was Zac, who was definitely enlisted in the band against his will and still had his baby teeth which is fine.

Together, they were responsible for the 1997 hit MMMBop, which everyone knows to be one of the greatest contributions to music of the last century. The hit definitely appeared on a So Fresh album, alongside that 'Men in Black' song by Will Smith and 'Truly Madly Deeply' by Savage Garden.

They just don’t make music like that anymore.

So, whatever happened to the incredibly white trio from Oklahoma who looked pensively into a camera for most of their youth? HUH?

Are you guys right orrr? Are you guys right orrr? Firstly, yes, they did launch their own beer called 'Mmmhops' (I don't... get it) in May 2013.

But that's not all.

In 2017, the brothers released a Christmas album that I personally had not heard about until right now. It was titled Finally It's Christmas, which seems fitting, and actually peaked at number seven on the Australian ARIA charts. Hits included 'Happy Christmas', 'Jingle Bells', and 'Winter Wonderland'.

Cool.

In 2017, the brothers toured twice, before touring their album String Theory in 2018. The band also performed in Australia in February last year.

But everyone pause because I want to know what they look like now, please.

Isaac Hanson

Isaac Hanson was 11 when Hanson became a band, and is now 39 years old. He has been married to Nicole Dufresne for 14 years. They met when Isaac spotted her in the fifth row at a Hanson concert in New Orleans. The pair have three children; Clarke born in 2007, James born in 2008, and Nina born in 2014.

Isaac also hosts his own Grace Unknown podcast about "life, love, loneliness and embracing a courageous future".





Taylor Hanson

Not that we're counting or anything but Taylor Hanson, who was nine when the band was formed, has the most Instagram followers out of all three Hanson brothers, at 180,000.

He is now 37 is married to Natalie Anne Bryant who he shares six children with, Claude, Jordan, River, Viggo, Penelope and Wilhelmina.

On Tuesday, Taylor announced the couple are expecting their seventh child together.

"The best kind of unexpected. Number seven coming this December," he wrote on Instagram alongside a photo of him and Natalie.

"Our family is thrilled to be welcoming a new member later this year. More than ever, we are especially grateful for this fresh wave of joy," Taylor told People.

Zac Hanson

Zac, who was just six years old when the band formed, is now 34 and lives in Virginia. In 2006, Zac married Kate Tucker and together they've had four children: John, Junia, George and Mary.

Speaking to UK talk show Lorraine last year, Zac explained that the 13 children between him and his brothers are all really close.

"It’s a cool thing," Zac told host Lorraine Kelly.

"We spend a lot of time together touring, in the studio and around each other, so our kids know each other really, really well... They’re really, really close."

By all accounts, the three Hanson boys turned out to be good men. They've done a bunch of charity work, particularly to address the AIDS epidemic in Africa. Today, they just really like playing their instruments and hanging out with their kids.

And, damn, they're looking good...