Hailey Bieber just did an hour-long interview about Justin's ex. She never once said her name.

In the era of curated Instagram feeds and heavily controlled press tours, it's rare to stumble across a frank and candid conversation with a celebrity. One that dives into the nuances of their marriage, clarifies the realities behind the rumours and even confirms their... *checks notes* favourite sex position.

But this week that conversation happened between Call Her Daddy podcast host Alex Cooper and Hailey Bieber.

While we're sure you know exactly who Hailey Bieber is, if you need a little catch up, here's what you need to know about her.

She's the daughter of actor Stephen Baldwin, and the niece of other arguably more famous actor Alec Baldwin. She's been on the modelling scene for years and is certified besties with Kendall Jenner and Bella Hadid. And in 2018 she married Justin Bieber.

The two had known each other long before, proven by an iconic archive video of Hailey meeting Justin for the first time on a red carpet aged 13. A video where she struggles to hide that she's a fully fledged 'Belieber'.

The couple have been married for four years now, and while they attend award shows together, they rarely speak about their relationship to the media. Which is why it's all the more fascinating that Hailey chose to sit down for an hour long podcast interview with a host that's known for asking all the uncomfortable questions.

Here, we run through the biggest moments from the conversation, including Hailey speaking about Justin's other very famous relationship for the first time on record.

Let's get into it.

1. Hailey Bieber hates doing interviews.

Despite the fact that this is indeed... an interview, Hailey shared that she is not a fan of doing press interviews. She explained that if she does decide to comment on an issue, she's then expected to comment on every issue.

"You get stuck having to explain yourself for every little thing. And I had to get over that, because I was – at one point – wanting to explain the narrative and explain myself, and that's exhausting."

She brought up an example of which most humans who have their finger on the Hailey-and-Justin pulse would remember: that time she said "marriage is hard work".

"I said that and everybody was like, 'that's not a good sign so early on'. No matter what I say I'm always going to have to end up explaining myself. That's why I actually hate doing interviews."

2. She thinks Justin Bieber was a bit rogue before they got married.

It's no secret that Hailey is besotted with Justin. "The best part [of being married to Justin] is that he's my best friend, and being with the person who makes me smile the most and laugh the most. He's literally the best human to me."

But she acknowledges that prior to their relationship, Justin had some work to do on himself.

"Obviously he's gone through phases in his life where he was being a little out there... I don't want to say 'f**kboi', but yeah... he was in a different space in his life."

Her rationalisation is that during that 'space in his life' he was actually in pain. "I think ultimately when people are acting out, they are usually hurting," she said.

"He's a person who has been through a lot, and probably shouldn't have gotten to the other side of things he's been through – but he has. He's overcome so many different things in his life. The fact that he's as normal as he is..." *gestures having her mind-blown*.

3. Hailey addressed whether she was ever with Justin when he was still dating Selena.

This is a rumour that has plagued Justin and Hailey ever since they first started seeing each other. Why? Well, no fandom can beat that of a Disney-approved teen couple – and 'Jelena' held pole position in that category.

Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez dated for over two years and were fairly public with their relationship – attending red carpets together and writing many, many songs about each other. There were 'stan' accounts devoted to tracking their romance and every move on social media was over-analysed by fans and entertainment journos alike.

When the two eventually broke up, it made global news – and their most obsessive fans almost went into a state of mourning over the end of the relationship.

Unfortunately for Hailey, the start of her romance with Justin was somewhat overshadowed by his previous relationship. And on top of that, there were also a hefty amount of rumours suggesting there may have been an overlap between Selena and Hailey.

Call Her Daddy decided to clear up those rumours and asked Hailey straight-up whether there was any crossover.

"I can say, point blank, I was never with him when he was in a relationship with anybody," Hailey stated.

"When him and I started hooking up, he was not ever in a relationship. Ever. At any point. It's not my character to mess with someone's relationship. I would never do that. I was raised better than that."

Hailey admitted that she's never spoken about this or Justin's ex publicly before – "this is so crazy, I've never talked about this ever" – but seemed happy to settle any suspicion people have about the start of her relationship with Justin.

Image: Getty.

"The timeline that is sometimes in question with us getting together and getting engaged and him having spent time with his ex before that – I understand how it looks from the outside. There's a lot of perception there," she said.

"But that was a situation where I know for a fact that it was the right thing for them to close that door. They were not in a relationship at that time, but of course, there's a very long history there. It's not my relationship, it's nothing to do with me, so I respect that a lot, but I know that it closed a chapter and it was the best thing that could have happened – for him to move on and be engaged and get married and move on with his life."

4. Hailey says she would never have stayed with Justin if she had any doubt about him being over Selena.

"As a woman, I would never want to get into a relationship with someone and be engaged and get married to them and think in the back of my head, 'I wonder if that was really closed for you...'," Hailey explained.

She felt completely confident that Justin had ended that chapter with Selena and was ready for marriage. You can practically hear that confidence in her voice throughout the podcast. She's sure that she loves him, and he loves her. There's no doubt at all.

"I know for a fact that the reason we were able to get back together was because it was very much, completely closed," Hailey states, before adding: "And that was respectful to me."

5. There's a reason she doesn't say Selena's name.

Despite almost the entirety of this episode of Call Her Daddy being about Selena Gomez, her name is not mentioned once. Neither Alex nor Hailey mentioned her name, and instead just referred to Selena as 'her' or 'his ex'. It's a bit odd, but there may be some logic behind it – with Hailey hinting that she doesn't want to drum up drama or speak on anyone's behalf.

"It's hard for me to talk about this on either one of their behalves because it was their relationship and I respect that," Hailey said. "But I know what was going on when we got back together, and I know what had to happen for that to come back in a healthy way. And it was the most healthy, mature decision he could have made."

But she was able to clarify that she has had a conversation with Selena following her and Justin's wedding, and there's no animosity between them.

"I know that we are so far moved on from any sort of drama, and I am so happy for that," she said. "That's why I get nervous talking about it, because I don't want to stir up any drama!"

6. Hailey has spoken to a therapist to get over the comparison culture between her and Selena.

Throughout this podcast episode, Hailey is fairly candid about her insecurities and events that have had an impact on her mental health. One of those triggers was, unsurprisingly, the constant comparisons made between her and Selena Gomez.

Whether it be based on who looks better, who's more successful, who's more likeable or who's the better partner for Justin.

"I have had a conversation about this with a psychiatrist, with a therapist before, because I hate comparison," Hailey explained. "The whole point of this conversation was that my relationship is being compared to someone else, that I'm being compared to another woman."

"A lot of the hate comes from the perception of 'you stole him'. And I guess that comes from the fact that they wish he had ended up with someone else," she said of the fans who still 'stan' Jelena.

But she had one response to that stance: "You can wish that all you want, but that's just not the case."

7. Hailey speaks of that Met Gala red carpet 'crying' moment.

Alex asked "can you explain the moment you walked with your husband on the Met Gala red carpet?" to which Hailey said, "Oh, you mean when everyone was screaming?"

Image: Getty.

For context, at the 2021 Met Gala, Hailey and Justin walked the red carpet together. But when they exited their car outside the Met, a hoard of heckling Jelena fans who were shouting abuse towards the pair greeted them.

"Yes, I could hear everyone screaming," Hailey said before noting that she has found a way to block out the hate. "There's a certain part of me that has a numbness. That's how I get through."

There were claims that Hailey was tearing up on the red carpet in response to the heckles, and that she used her sunglasses to hide her emotions. She was quick to clear up that rumour.

"It wasn't making me cry, but it is a very disrespectful thing to do. Plus, the sunglasses were just part of my look!"

8. Hailey Bieber shares her favourite sex position.

Those familiar with the format of the Call Her Daddy podcast will know that sex is almost always discussed. And that applied to this conversation too.

Alex asks Hailey whether her and Justin are morning sex or evening sex people. Hailey says night time sex is more their jam.

Alex asks Hailey if she would ever have a threesome with Justin and someone else. Hailey says that while that fantasy sounds good on paper, she reckons it wouldn't be enjoyed by her or her husband.

And finally Alex asks Hailey to reveal her favourite sex position to do with Justin. While she tries to avoid an upfront answer at first, she eventually declares a favourite to Alex: "Doggy style."

Maybe we learnt too much from this inteview...

Image: Call Her Daddy + Getty.