Every single look from the 2024 Grammy Awards red carpet.

Award season continues, and this time, we're at the Grammys.

The world's biggest musicians are walking the red carpet for the 66th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles - and we're living for it.

Watch: Top 5 Award Show Fails. Post continues below.

Some of fashion's most talked-about moments have come from the Grammys. Remember when JLo wore that plunging Versace gown? Yep, that was at the Grammys.

Or what about when Rihanna stepped out in a sheer red gown by Azzedine Alaia in 2013? Also, the Grammys.

This year, SZA's album SOS is leading the nominations, receiving nine nods including Record of the Year and Song of the Year for her hit track 'Kill Bill'. Following closely behind are Phoebe Bridgers, Serban Ghenea and Victoria Money, with seven nominations each.

Jack Antonoff, Jon Batiste, Boygenius, Brandy Clark, Miley Cyrus, Billie Eilish, Olivia Rodrigo and Taylor Swift all received six nominations. It's also a massive year for women, as the Record of the Year and Album of the Year categories feature all but one female nominee.

Keep checking Mamamia for all our coverage of the 2024 Grammys, but in the meantime, see the best red carpet looks below.

Taylor Swift.

Image: Getty.

Olivia Rodrigo.

Image: Getty.

Billie Eilish.

Image: Getty.

Dua Lipa.

Image: Getty.

Lana Del Rey.

Image: Getty.

Miley Cyrus.

Image: Getty.

Doja Cat.

Image: Getty.

Janelle Monae.

Image: Getty.

Kelly Clarkson.

Image: Getty.

Paris Hilton.

Image: Getty.

Kylie Minogue.

Image: Getty.

Ed Sheeran.

Image: Getty.

Calvin Harris.

Image: Getty.

John Legend and Chrissy Teigen.

Image: Getty.

Chlöe.

Image: Getty.

FINNEAS.

Image: Getty.

Summer Walker.

Image: Getty.

Jon Batiste.

Image: Getty.

Sofia Richie Grainge.

Image: Getty.

Heidi Klum.

Image: Getty.

Alessandra Ambrosio

Image: Getty.

Coco Jones.

Image: Getty.

Gayle King.

Image: Getty.

Victoria Monet.

Image: Getty.

Jameela Jamil.

Image: Getty.

Laverne Cox.

Image: Getty.

Paris Jackson.

Image: Getty.

Kat Graham.

Image: Getty.

Gracie Abrams.

Image: Getty.

Niecy Nash-Betts.

Image: Getty.

Caroline Polachek.

Image: Getty.

Claudia Sulewski.

Image: Getty.

Chris Olsen.

Image: Getty.

Kelly Osborne.

Image: Getty.

Dawn Richard.

Image: Getty.

Alix Earle.

Image: Getty.

Tammy Brooke.

Image: Getty.

Phoebe Bridgers, Lucy Dacus, and Julien Baker

Image: Getty.

Tish Cyrus.

Image: Getty.

Feature Image: Getty.