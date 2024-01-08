All the wildest moments from the 2024 Golden Globes ceremony, an unexpectedly dramatic night.

It's the most wonderful time of year: awards season.

This is basically Christmas time for pop culture fans: we're spoilt with red carpet fashion and celebrity antics as we jump from the Golden Globes to the Screen Actors Guild (SAG) Awards and BAFTA, and of course, ending with the Academy Awards.

The first stop is the Golden Globes, a night that doesn't just celebrate the past year in film, but TV too. This means that pretty much every celebrity is there and today's ceremony did not disappoint with a stacked line-up.

From Margot Robbie to Taylor Swift, the 2024 awards were loaded with famous faces. This year, the awards were hosted by US comedian Jo Koy, who has been a successful stand-up comedian for decades and worked as a voice actor on the Haunted Mansion remake.

The television categories were dominated by Succession, Beef and The Bear while Poor Things and Oppenheimer took most of the honours in film, with 2023's biggest film Barbie missing out on many of its nominated awards.

We've rounded up the most noteworthy and wildest moments from the big night.

Surprise surprise, Margot Robbie came as Barbie.

Margot Robbie at the 81st Golden Globe Awards. Image: Getty.

Come on Barbie, let's go... to the Golden Globes.

Taylor Swift is officially in her Reputation Era.

Taylor Swift at the 81st Annual Golden Globe Awards. Image: Getty.

Of course, Taylor comes as a walking/talking snake emoji to celebrate her next era, Reputation. It's the age of the snake and we wouldn't have it any other way.

The opening monologue didn't go down too well.

Jo Koy had one of the rockiest opening monologues in recent history, with most of his jokes failing to prompt much laughter. To make matters more awkward, in the monologue he revealed several times that he "didn't write all these [jokes]," to justify the poor reception. Big ol' yikes.

Harrison Ford's reaction says it all.

A joke at the expense of Oppenheimer didn't land.

Then Koy made a joke about the length of Oppenheimer, suggesting sarcastically that the nominated film could have gone for another hour, or been a whole series.

The camera panned to director Christopher Nolan and star Robert Downey Jr. who both weren't happy. This wasn't the first awkward moment with Downey, as he accepted his award for 'Male Supporting Actor' he began the chaotic speech by saying "I took a beta blocker so this is going to be a breeze."

Oppenheimer actor Robert Downy Jr. wasn't thrilled. Image: Stan.

Beef and The Bear dominated the TV awards.

Ali Wong made history as the first Asian actor to win the 'Best Actress (Limited, Anthology or TV Movie)' Golden Globe for her role in Netflix's Beef. Steven Yeun also took the award home for his role in the limited series.

When accepting her award, Wong thanked her ex-husband Justin Hakuta. "It's because of you that I'm able to be a working mother," she said.

The Bear's Jeremy Allen White and Ayo Edebiri both won in their respective categories.

Beef and The Bear also both claimed wins for their TV categories.

Australian actress Elizabeth Debicki wins for The Crown... without any shoes.

Elizabeth Debicki accept award. Image: Stan.

Aussie actor Elizabeth Debicki won the award for 'Best Supporting Actress in a TV Series' for her portrayal of Princess Diana in The Crown.

The TV star appeared to accept her award barefoot. She did Australia proud.

And Sarah Snook also won in her category! Aussie, Aussie, Aussie!

Sarah Snook accepts her award at the Golden Globes. Image: Stan.

And the wins kept coming, as Sarah Snook won for 'Female Actor in a Television Series — Drama' for her role as Shiv in Succession.

"I was hoping I wouldn't have to get up," she joked. “Kieran is usually better at these speeches, right? Don’t you want to get up, instead?”

Snook went on to thank her friends, family and colleagues, before joking that it was time for her to exit the stage. "This room is so intimidating," she finished before shuffling off.

Matthew Macfadyen won over his Succession costars... which was very Succession-like.

Beating out his fellow Succession alum, Alexander Skarsgård and Alan Ruck, Matthew Macfadyen came out victorious for his villainous role as Tom Wambsgans in the final season.

In his speech, he referred to the character he played as a "human grease stain".

Kylie Jenner was spotted sitting with Timothée Chalamet.

Despite walking the red carpet solo, Timothée Chalamet was joined by girlfriend Kylie Jenner at his table, as the couple watched the ceremony together.

Timothée Chalamet was supported by Kylie Jenner. Image: Stan.

Kieran Culkin won and gave a chaotic speech.

"Sorry, burping, indigestion," he began his acceptance speech for 'Best Male Performance in a TV Series'.

"I was nominated for a Golden Globe 20 years ago, and when that moment passed I sort of remember thinking I’m never going to be back in this room again. Which, was fine. Whatever. But thanks to Succession, I’ve been in here a couple of times, which is nice. But I sort of accepted I’m never going to be on stage, so this is a nice moment, thank you."

He ended his speech by taunting fellow nominee Pedro Pascal, joking "Suck it, Pedro."

It appears his Succession competition, Brian Cox and Jeremy Strong, did not attend the awards. Succession did win its category for 'Television Series Drama' with the whole cast converging on the stage.

Jennifer Lawrence went full Jennifer Lawrence.

As the Hollywood star's name was announced for 'Best Actress in a Musical or Comedy', she mouthed to the camera, "If I don't win, I'm leaving."

She did not win.

Emma Stone won and Taylor Swift was her biggest cheerleader.

Taylor Swift cheers for Emma Stone. Image: Stan.

Beating out our Margot Robbie (and J-Law), Emma Stone took the award for 'Best Actress in a Musical or Comedy' for her transcendent turn in Poor Things.

And of course, as Stone's longtime friend Taylor Swift was sitting in the crowd, she cheered the loudest when the actor was awarded the honour.

Cillian Murphy won with lipstick on his face.

Cillian Murphy with a rosy nose. Image: Getty.

Cillian Murphy won 'Best Actor in a Motion Picture Drama' at the Golden Globes for his title role in Oppenheimer.

Ever the awkward public speaker, he started his acceptance speech asking "Do I have lipstick all over my nose? I'm just going to leave it."

He did appear to have red lipstick covering his nose. It suits him.

Kristen Wigg and Will Ferrell proved they should have been the hosts.

Kirsten Wiig and Will Ferrell slay the stage. Image: Stan.

Kirsten Wiig and Will Ferrell reunited for the funniest skit of the entire night, as their 'serious' speech kept getting interrupted by a jaunty song.

The twosome resisted at first before breaking out into a hilarious dance. "This song does something to us!" Will yelled at producers. "We wanted to be serious tonight, it's a serious night!"

Perfect, no notes.

As per usual, Taylor Swift was the reaction queen.

She might not have walked away with any awards, but Taylor Swift provided the best reaction shots all night. My personal favourite was her sipping wine when a joke about her attending NFL games was made by the host.

Never change, Taylor. Never change.

Selena Gomez and Taylor Swift were caught gossiping about... something.

In a clip that fans are desperately trying to lip-read, it appears that Selena Gomez is sharing some gossip about Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet with her bestie, Taylor Swift.

A friend can be heard saying Timothée's name during a heated discussion.

