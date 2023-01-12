'Pretty much started a riot.' All the Golden Globes after party gossip in one place.

The Golden Globes are renowned for their mess.

It's an awards show where the free alcohol flows throughout the entire ceremony, which is exactly why watching host Jerrod Carmichael try to hush an increasingly rowdy crowd of very famous people during this year's ceremony gave off major 'drunk guests at a wedding' vibes.

And what happens after all the formalities at a wedding? Everyone hits the dancefloor, of course.

The Globes are the same. After the (very long) ceremony of deserved winners and heartwarming speeches, the stars all got down at a number of glitzy after parties.

Here's everything that we know went down.

Mike White had the greatest night of his life.

Mike White was drunk on stage when accepting The White Lotus' award, so these party pics... just make sense.

Image: Getty.

Image: Getty.

Image: Getty.

Image: Getty.

We sincerely hope his head is feeling okay.

Jennifer Coolidge was the star of the show.

According the E! insiders, winner Jennifer Coolidge "pretty much started a riot when she showed up," AS SHE SHOULD, and "was surrounded by fans as soon as she arrived and couldn't go two steps without someone asking for a selfie."

She's also going viral (again) for a hilarious Access Hollywood interview in which she says her dream role is a dolphin.

Kaia Gerber congratulates Austin Butler.

After his win, Kaia Gerber greeted boyfriend and Best Actor winner Austin Butler with some seriously cute PDA.

The pair went to Vas Morgan and Michael Braun's after party, where Vogue reported Butler was met by a sea of congratulations from other attendees, with famous people clutching espresso martinis reportedly flanking the Elvis star all night.

He's definitely the man of the moment, but maybe some of them were just trying to figure out why a man from Anaheim, just down the road, was still speaking with the King of Rock and Roll's Southern drawl.

The winners partying with their awards in hand.

You know when you get a new item of clothing or accessory and you become obsessed with it? You never want to take it off, or put it down. It goes everywhere you go.

I think that's how many winners felt about their awards, as they clutched them long into the night and even on the dancefloor.

At the Billboard after party, Jennifer Coolidge was... very Jennifer Coolidge, partying with her Globe in hand and posing with it in the air.

Image: Getty.

According to Vogue, Abbott Elementary's Quinta Brunson also danced in her custom Christian Siriano gown without putting down her award. Love that energy!

Rihanna and ASAP Rocky grab dinner.

Rihanna and ASAP Rocky made a surprise appearance at the Globes.

Ri was nominated for Best Original Song for 'Lift Me Up' from Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.

After sitting through the ceremony (and being on the receiving end of a joke about how long we've been waiting for a new album), she and Rocky ditched the after parties and instead went for a late-night dinner on their own.

Hilariously, Rihanna's manager took this as his chance to nap... outside... in the car. To be fair, the ceremony was THREE AND A HALF HOURS LONG. I'd need a nap to.

As captured by TMZ, Rocky got word as they arrived at the restaurant and changed course to capture some footage of his sleeping friend before laughing as he knocked on the bonnet to wake him up, as paparazzi laughed.

Not that we needed a reminder, but the Globes really cemented the fact that Hollywood is... weird.

Feature image: Getty/Twitter.