A horror film and a tragic loss: Where the original cast of Gogglebox are now, 6 years on.

This post mentions suicide and might be triggering for some readers.



Back in 2015, a very different kind of reality show hit our screens.

One which had us gathering around our TVs to watch other Aussies watching TV. So simple, yet so genius.

Now a new season of Gogglebox is returning to our screens this week and we are very excited to see our old favourites back on the couch.

Watch: Gogglebox react to the historic 'Yes' vote. Post continues below.

Ahead of the show's 13th season, we decided to take a look back at what the original cast of Gogglebox are doing now (besides the ones who are still on the show, of course).

From Tom and Wayne to the much loved Jackson family here's where the original Goggleboxers are now.

Gogglebox's Angie Kent and Yvie Jones

Image: Foxtel/Channel 10.

Six years on, we very much miss seeing Angie and Yvie (and their hundreds of dogs) on TV.

The housemates graced our screens for four years before stepping away from the show in 2019.

"By the end I think we lost our spark a little bit. We became a little bit too comfortable, and what more can you really say after four years of watching similar shows over and over?" Angie wrote in her autobiography, If You Don't Laugh You'll Cry: Life and Love from Either Side of the TV Screen.

But they weren't gone for long, Angie and Yvie went on to appear on season five of I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here! before Angie took on the role of The Bachelorette in 2019.

After handing out roses, the 30-year-old appeared on Dancing With The Stars and is currently working on horror feature film The Possessed.

"My manager asked if I’d like to audition for this film, and I thought, 'Why not give it a red hot go?'" Angie told Studio 10 about landing the role.

"I didn’t think I’d get it. I had to be really quite frightened in the audition, and you know what? Why not? Life’s for living and I love a good adventure."

Yvie on the other hand, has been quieter on the reality TV front. These days, she co-hosts a podcast Chicks In History alongside her friend Annie.

She also keeps in touch her fellow Gogglebox castmate Isabelle Silbery.

Gogglebox's Adam Densten and Symon Lovett

Image: Foxtel/Channel 10.

From their colourful socks to the refrigerator side table, it didn't take long for Australia to fall in love with Adam Densten and Symon Lovett.

The friends, who met on a university pub crawl, sadly announced they were leaving the show last year.

"After five years we wanted to thank everyone that watched the show, helped make the show and was on the show. We were asked to be on Gogglebox five years ago, sitting at a pub," Symon wrote on Instagram at the time.

"We thought we might get some free beers out of it, on that front we've well and truly filled our boots."

They recently returned to our screens on the latest season of I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here!

Speaking to news.com.au, Symon explained that the pair reached out to Beverley McGarvey, chief content officer and EVP of ViacomCBS Australia, to go on the show.

"It was actually us who emailed the head of Channel 10," Symon told the publication. "We met Bev at the Formula One. We sent her an email saying, ‘If you’re looking for any hosts we know a couple of guys.’ She wrote back and said, ‘How would you like a jungle experience?’

"We jumped at it."

These days, the boys are keeping themselves busy with their podcast The Adam & Symon Show.

Gogglebox's Jackson family

Image: Foxtel/Channel 10.

The Jackson family announced they were leaving Gogglebox not long after Adam and Symon.

"The show has changed our lives in many ways. We were able to do something unique and special together as a family and have loved every minute!," the family said in a statement at the time.

During their five years on the show, we watched the six kids Corey, Britney, Jesse, Chase, Kane and Nate grow up while Stacey and Grant became grandparents for the first time.

In 2017, Grant spoke to New Idea about how him and Stacey found out their oldest son Corey was going to be a dad at 18.

"Corey [their oldest son] took us aside and said he had to talk to us about something… our very first reaction was probably shock," he told the publication,

"It was after that moment I had this feeling of love for this little person I hadn't met yet but who was going to make a very special addition to our family's lives."

These days, the high school sweethearts and their kids live a relatively private life away from the spotlight.

Britney celebrated her 20th birthday in October last year while Jesse turned 16 last May.

Gogglebox's Tom Walsh and Wayne Mott

Image: Foxtel/Channel 10.

Tom Walsh and Wayne Mott graced our screens for three glorious years, before they decided to leave the couch in 2018.

Speaking to Mamamia in 2019, the couple, who share three kids, explained that the show required a lot of commitment behind the scenes.

"We had no idea what the commitment was going to be and it is a commitment – they own you for five days a week. So for the weeks you are filming you can’t make plans. Our friends got so sick of it they just learnt not to invite us anywhere," said Tom.

"It’s funny how it can impact your life. Birthday parties, events… a lot of social stuff goes by the wayside," added Wayne.

Tom and Wyne were scouted for the show while out with friends and never went on it expecting or looking for fame.

"I hate the word celebrity or star but unfortunately it’s what we became. We still can’t walk into Safeway to buy milk without having to take eight selfies, and we haven’t been on TV for a year… and we’ve deliberately stayed out of the spotlight. But it hasn’t stopped people approaching us," Tom told Mamamia.

"We’re being treated like celebrities by the public but we don’t have the money to hide from them. I am on the train in the morning heading to work and people are taking sneaky selfies of me, it can be quite confronting at times."

The couple now live their lives away from the public eye, only attending a few charity events for causes close to their heart - but that's about it.

The duo also caught up with the rest of the Gogglebox family earlier this month.

Gogglebox's Kidd family

Image:Foxtel/Channel 10.

Dr Stuart Kidd, his wife Janet, their two sons Rodger and Michael, and Michael's wife Elena featured on the first two seasons of Gogglebox.

Sadly, Stuart, who was a retired doctor from the Blue Mountains, died by suicide in 2018, months after sharing his story of sexual abuse on ABC show You Can't Ask That.

According to the ABC, Stuart and his wife viewed the episode before it aired and were grateful for the opportunity to tell his story.

"WOW! Gobsmacked. Speechless. Brilliant. A. MAZING!… Janet and I are both so very impressed and very grateful. WHAT a special ‘ministry’ you guys have of bringing these stories to everyday Aussies… Thank you," Stuart wrote in an email to an ABC producer.

Stuart worked with the Survivors & Mates Support Network (SAMSN) and was an advocate for all survivors of abuse.

If you think you may be experiencing depression or another mental health problem, please contact your general practitioner. If you're based in Australia, 24-hour support is available through Lifeline on 13 11 14 or beyondblue on 1300 22 4636.

Gogglebox airs on Foxtel’s LifeStyle Channel on Wednesday at 7.30pm and Thursday at 8.30pm on Channel 10.



Feature Image: Foxtel/Channel 10.