It’s 2021, and it still feels like Australia is playing a game of beauty catch up with the rest of the world.

Social media has made it so much harder to ignore brands and launches occurring overseas – especially in the US – that being in Australia has an 'outsider' feeling, like we’re the Dan Humphrey in Gossip Girl.

Fortunately, you have me, who has spent a great chunk of coin when I’ve travelled and on shipping forwarding fees, buying into the hype.

Here are some of the beauty brands I get asked about most whenever I post, including where to buy them and what I would recommend you try first.

This fun-loving brand was born in a creative studio in NYC and has since earned a reputation for products that not only work, but are rooted in valuing self-expression.

Their range has expanded to include both skincare and makeup, from moisturiser and serum sticks to flexible base products and coloured pigments.

Since their inception, they’ve been very clear on their message of inclusivity across genders, skin tones and skill level. A standout feature of the brand is that so much of it comes in stick form, with the idea that you could apply a full face with fingers, just dab, dab, dabbing away.

On my last trip to the US, I stocked up on a number of Milk products to test out, so I have a couple of recommendations now that they’ve finally launched in Sephora Australia!

What products I recommend: The Vegan Milk Moisturiser is a gorgeous all-rounder, nourishing and hydrating, and suitable for a range of skin types.

The Lip+Cheek multi-use stick, particularly in the shade Werk, is one of my go-tos from the brand. It’s a lovely dusty rose, and the pigment is great for lips, cheeks, and even eyes if you want to have a monochrome moment.

Where to buy it: Milk Makeup has just launched at Sephora Australia, with more of the range due to arrive later this year. You can also purchase more of their range through Cult Beauty online, but at the moment a lot of their Kush products can’t be shipped here.

A cult favourite brand with a number of already iconic products, we can’t talk about elusive beauty products without talking about the Instagram success story that is Glossier.

It may just be me, but the last few years have seen Glossier alllll over my feed and in my saved posts with dreamy product shots and their showrooms. They barely need an introduction, but I’m sure you know them for their cool girl vibes and skin first, makeup second message.

What products I recommend: Cloud Paints are an easy to use and super pigmented liquid blush, perfect for blending together and creating all kinds of blush looks.

The Stretch Concealer is quite a unique formula, that provides coverage and seems to move with your skin throughout the day, reducing creasing and settling.

Finally, the Priming Moisturiser is great for dry skin gals such as myself that need that extra layer of hydration that perfectly preps your skin for makeup.

Where to buy it: A shipping forwarding service such as ShopMate (which is operated by Auspost) is your friend here, since Glossier doesn't currently offer direct shipping to Australia.

It’s a very simple process, where you can sign up to the service and get a US postal address to ship your order to. Once it arrives there, ShopMate (or whichever service you’re using) will let you know and organise to post it to your Australian address.

It's also worth noting that tax and duties are calculated at this point, as well as your shipping, so it can be quite a pricey endeavour.

As someone with sensitive skin, Tower28 Beauty is absolutely my cup of tea. The beauty editor founder behind the brand wanted to formulate a line that wouldn’t irritate sensitive skin, but was cute, fun and easy to use.

Different products from the line have repeatedly sold out and been nominated for a number of beauty awards.

What products I recommend: The ShineOn Lip Jellies, in both the original formula and the milky version are such a gorgeous lip gloss formula. Glossy and shiny without being sticky, they come in a number of shades, from an essential clear gloss to milky pinks. I recommend XOXO as well as Oat.

The Shiny BeachPlease Tinted Balm is a perfect cream blush formula, super blendable, and leaves such a dewy finish.

Where to buy it: Tower28 are available at Revolve, which ships directly to Australia. You can shop in AUD, all tax and duties are included and shipping is very reasonable or free on orders over USD$100.

One of Roen Beauty’s founders is celebrity make-up artist Nikki DeRoest, who’s well known for her 'lit from within' looks on the likes of Bella Hadid and Rosie Huntington-Whiteley, so you know she’s going to make a good product. Each of their launches are considered, with high performance and a luxe experience the top priorities – not to mention the stunning packaging.

What products I recommend: The Kiss Me Liquid Lip Balm walks the line of high quality lip colour and nourishing balm with ease. I love the shade ‘Charlie’.

The 75 Warm Palette gives you four stunning warm shades, that can be mixed together to create all kinds of looks or a one and done statement.

Where to buy: This is available through Revolve as well as Cult Beauty, so you have options.

Hot tip: I really recommend having a little Google and seeing what brands are stocked at beauty retailers such as Net-a-porter, Cult Beauty and Revolve, as they offer a pathway for a lot of brands that aren’t directly available in Australia. Thankfully, a lot of them are starting to be stocked here and hopefully this guide has helped answer any questions you have about some of the most elusive brands out there!

