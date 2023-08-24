Geri Halliwell Horner was one of the most mistreated celebs of the '90s. She isn't mad about it.

If you grew up in the '90s, chances are you were swept up by Spice-mania.

It was a glorious time to be figuring out who your heroes were, and for many young girls and boys, those heroes materialised in the form of five women resplendent in PVC skirts, space buns and sky-high platform shoes.

The Spice Girls had a chokehold on millennials and it swept the world.

Now, some three decades later Sporty, Baby, Scary, Posh and Ginger Spice have grown up and long since hung up their boots. Each of the women who played such a pivotal role in the history of music have gone on to follow different career paths.

Melanie Chisolm (Sporty Spice) has continued to follow her passion for singing releasing solo albums and most recently featured in a single called 'Call Me A Lioness' in celebration of the FIFA Women's World Cup.

In 2007, Emma Bunton (Baby Spice) became a mother for the first time and then gave birth to a second son in 2011 before marrying her longtime partner, Jade Jones.

Victoria Beckham (Posh Spice) followed her fashion prowess and has become a successful designer with her eponymous label.

Melanie Brown has carved out a space in the reality TV world having been a judge on talent shows like America's Got Talent, Australia's Got Talent, The X Factor UK and The Masked Singer.

But it's the life of Geri Halliwell that has always garnered much interest from the public.

Perhaps it's because she was the catalyst that sparked the beginning of the end for the Spice Girls when she famously quit the band in 1998 at the height of their fame.

In a new feature interview for The Times, the 51-year-old sat down with writer Dolly Alderton to reflect on the past 27 years since the Spice Girls released their star-making track, 'Wannabe'.

In the years that followed, Halliwell had to navigate her time through fame and her 20s while the media picked apart her every move.

In 2006, she became a single mother to daughter, Bluebell (now 17) and had to call on her inner circle to help raise her child. Eventually, she went on to meet her now husband, Red Bull Racing Formula One bigwig, Christian Horner.

At 44, Halliwell welcomed her second child, a son named Monty. She now spends her days in Oxfordshire at the couple's farm estate, a far cry from the bright lights of the world stage.

She now writes children's books to help kids find their voice in a world that seemed to shut hers down.

"Okay. I'm going to take it back to Tudorism," she said in the interview. "Anne Boleyn. If you look at her life, it's not that dissimilar to what happens now in the press. That woman was vilified, lied about and slut-shamed by misogynist pigs. It's been happening for centuries. Is that different? No. I don't take it personally."

It's a widely known fact that Halliwell was picked apart by the media and taunted every corner she turned. Tabloids ran stories about her love life, gossip mags salaciously made commentary about her body and paparazzi hounded her.

"So you don't feel angry about how you were treated?" asked Alderton.

"Not at all!" she responded. "Not at all. Change comes when we all give each other grace. We're all going to make mistakes. We're all idiots at different times."

With rumours floating about of a Spice Girls reunion at the 2024 Glastonbury Festival, Halliwell shut them down but assured fans there is something in the works.

But for now, she's content as a wife, mother and author - with just a hint of Ginger Spice.

Feature Image: Getty.