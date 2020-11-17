What I Put On My Face is Mamamia’s celebrity beauty series that takes you inside the beauty cabinets of some of Australia’s most influential women. From what skincare products they use to their go-to makeup tips, it’s a pervy look at exactly what they put on their face. And body. And hair. You get the idea.

This week, we speak to Georgia Love. You might recognise her from the 2016 season of The Bachelorette, where she found love with contestant Lee Elliott. But what you might not know about Georgia is that she’s also a journalist, media personality and Instagram influencer, with over 250,000 followers. Here, the 32-year-old takes us through her non-negotiable skincare product, as well as her top hair styling tips and why you don't need to spend big on a good mascara. Enjoy!

After sweeping onto our TV screens as The Bachelorette, appearing in front of the camera as a news journalist and having a social schedule packed with ALL of the events, it's fair to say Georgia Love knows a thing or two about beauty. So, obvs we want to know about everything she puts on her face.

Listen: Did we mention Georgia Love has her own business? Oh - well, there's that too! Listen to this episode of Lady Startup Stories where Georgia Love talks about how she raided her wedding savings to start a business. Post continues below.

And get this - we actually got to ask her! How good.

Here, Georgia talks disobedient hair, her Holy Grail mascara and how she keeps her health and wellness in check.

Watch: Speaking of health and wellness... here's Georgia Love on fad diets. Post continues below.

Grab your notepads, kids - let's go!

Georgia Love's skincare routine.



We've all got that one chief skin concern. That one annoying thing. Whether it be acne, rosacea or dryness, we tend to base our entire skincare routine around trying to get it to just bugger off. Sigh.

For Georgia, it's pigmentation - a fickle beast that can often be hard to treat.

"It would have to be my main concern," she said. "It's from being out in the sun as a kid and it's also hormonal, too. So, everything I look for is basically focused on treating this. I tend to look for skincare that is brightening and anything with vitamin C in it I love!"

Vitamin C, you big ol' flirt!

In terms of the exact skincare products she uses (we all know that's what we're here for), Georgia said she likes to mix it up.

"I try to switch the products I use every six to twelve months because I think my skin gets used to stuff really quickly, so I like to freshen my products up. I've actually got a really nice serum I'm using at the moment by SkinCeuticals - it's the Hydrating B5 Gel, $175. My skin is loving it at the moment."

*Adds to cart*

"At night, I use Palmer's Cocoa Butter Skin Perfecting Ultra Hydrating Serum, $20.49 - it's got retinol and hyaluronic acid and it's so well priced. It's such a great product - I'll tell anyone who will listen! I also use a lovely Midnight Recovery Concentrate by Kiehls, $72. I use this twice a week and it just soaks right into my skin. I wake up in the morning and it looks like I've been wearing a mask."

Any gal fighting pigmentation will know that the most important skincare product you can use is.... you got it - sunscreen.

And it sounds like our friend Georgia is all over it.

"I'll always wear 50+ SPF + in the morning. ALWAYS. Sunscreen is the number one skincare rule. I'm so vigilant about it now."

Gold star for you, Georgia. Wanna know what one she likes? Of course you do. We all do.

"I love the La Roche-Posay Anthelios Invisible Fluid SPF 50+, $25.49. It just feels like a beautiful light moisturiser. Often sunscreen can feel really thick and heavy, and that's just not what you want on your face."

We FEEL this.

"I also have a tinted one - La Roche-Posay Anthelios Tinted Fluid Facial Sunscreen SPF 50+, $29.95. It's great for a beach day or when you're off on holidays or something and you're not going to wear makeup, but you still want a little bit of coverage."





Image: SkinCeuticals Hydrating B5 Gel

Image: Palmers Cocoa Butter Formula Ultra Hydrating Serum

Image: Kiehls Midnight Recovery Concentrate





Image: La Roche-Posay Anthelios Ultra Light Fluid 50+

Georgia Love's Makeup Routine.

When it comes to makeup, Georgia said she likes to pare it back and go for something a little more natural - which is totally understandable when your job involves people putting a whole load of stuff on your face on the daily.

According to Georgia, her off-duty look involves a lightweight tinted moisturiser, tidy brows and a slick of mascara.

"Even if I'm doing a 'no makeup' look, I'll always use a tinted moisturiser or a CC cream and a mascara. I'm obsessed with IT Cosmetics Your Skin But Better, $63. It's so good, and that's actually got SPF 50+ in it as well."

"I've had my eyebrows threaded, so they're just a really nice shape - it always makes me feel a bit more done when my brows are tidy! I like to focus on my eyes before anything else. I'm very lucky to have nice naturally long lashes, so that's something I always like to accentuate - it kind of opens up the face."

Sooo, what's the good budget mascara you've been banging on about? Huh?

Alright, here it is:

"When it comes to mascara, I LOVE Maybelline's The Falsies Lash Lift, $12.47 - it is sooo good. I've always used a Lancome or a Stila mascara, but I found this Maybelline one when I was away for the weekend and had forgotten a mascara. I grabbed it from the chemist and Oh. My. God. It is THE best mascara in the world. And I'm telling everyone to go and get it. I haven't bought a new mascara since."

Any other good little nuggets?

"I'm also a big fan of a really good, natural coloured blush - a quick flick of that will just make your face look 'done' in an instant. So, that's always a really quick and easy go-to. This is going to sound really lame, but the one I like is the Benefit Cosmetics Georgia Blush, $29."

Well played Benefit. Well played.

Image: IT Cosmetics Your Skin But Better CC+ Illumination.

Image: Maybelline Falsies Lash Lift

Image: Benefit Cosmetics Georgia 2.0 Blush

Georgia Love's hair routine.

Fact: Georgia's hair always looks ~perfect~ on Instagram. Like, oh so darn perfect. But in reality, she said she struggles with bitchy disobedient hair, just like the rest of us. Yay!

"I wish I could wash and wear, but something a lot of people don't know about me is that my hair is incredibly curly. I love curly hair, but my curls are just so frizzy. My hair is the bane of my existence. I spend so much time on it and I wish I didn't have to, but I do!"

If you're a girl with frizzy, fluffy, untamable locks - you're going to relate with this.

"Every time I wash it, I'm out of the shower and blow-drying it as straight as I possibly can. I've got the new ghd helios professional hairdryer, $290, and it's very good."

Anyone else's Christmas list getting out of control? #sendhelp.

"I like to have a bit of body and bit of wave in it, so I'll always use a curling wand and do a soft beach wave. The one I use is TAHLIA JAYDE Wave Wand, $245."

To make sure her locks are kept in good nick after going gung-ho with heat tools on the daily, Georgia said likes to incorporate a hair treatment into her weekly routine.

"Product-wise I absolutely love Olaplex Hair Perfector No.3 Home Treatment, $50. Because my hair is so curly and because I style it so much, I really need to make sure I'm really caring from it. I'll put the Olaplex on before I wash my hair, leave it on for an hour or so (or sometimes overnight), and then wash my hair after that. And it just helps maintain the strength of it when I'm heat styling so much," she said.

"I also use OGX Renewing Moroccan Argan Oil Shampoo and Conditioner, $15.99 (each) to really condition it and make it healthy and shiny. When you're styling it as much as I do, you really need to pump those oils back in."

Image: Ghd Helios Professional Hairdryer

Image: TAHLIA JADE Wave Wand

Image: Olaplex Hair Perfector No.3 Home Treatment

Image: OGX Argan Oil of Morocco Shampoo

Georgia Love's perfumes.

"I really love perfume and for me it's just this ongoing battle in my head where I'm like, I want to have a signature scent, but I also love perfume so much I want to try so many different ones."

"My very, very favourite is a Kate Spade one. It's called Live Colourfully, and it smells like a combination of gardenia and jasmine - it's so beautiful, I absolutely love it. Only thing is that you can't get it in Australia it's so annoying, so every time someone is in the US, I ask them to bring it home for me! I always get compliments on it."

"The other two that I'm rotating between at the moment are Gucci Bloom, $205 and Chloe Roses EDT, $155."

"I like these because they're all such feminine scents, while still being really soft and light and not smelling too much like a perfume."

Image: Gucci Bloom EDP

Image: Chloe Roses EDT

Georgia Love's health and wellness routine.

In terms of her health and wellness, Georgia said, "I'm such a big believer in maintaining health and eating well and staying active and all of that, but sometimes you just need a little bit of a boost - and I'm such an advocate for that."

"Skin-wise, Bondi Protein Co has a collagen powder which I have that every day. I just love that idea of working on your skin from the inside out too."

After being diagnosed with low iron levels, Georgia said she also takes an iron supplement to make sure she's keeping things balanced.

"I was diagnosed with iron deficiency about three years ago and I just felt lethargic the whole time - I just picked up every bug that was going around, and I was always feeling run down."

"I finally asked my GP what is going on and she did some blood tests and found that I had really low iron. So, I've been taking I also take an iron supplement every day - Ferro-grad C® Iron & Vitamin C tablets every single day since, and I've barely ever get sick now. I've got so much more energy! I won't go anywhere without my little bottle of Ferro-grad C tablets now, because it just saves me."

If you can relate to any of the above symptoms (don't worry, cause same), it may be time to check in with your GP to make sure everything is okay. Plus, its World Iron Deficiency Day coming up - so get on to it!

Image: Bondi Protein Co Collagen Blend Berry Flavour

Image: Ferro-grad C Iron & Vitamin C

Feature image: @georgialove/Mamamia.

What are some of your beauty routine staples? Share with us in the comment section below.