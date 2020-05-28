News
news

His name was George Floyd: Why you're seeing this man's face all over your social media feeds.

On Monday, May 25, George Floyd died after pleading that he couldn’t breathe, while a police officer held him down with a knee on his neck.

The incident in the US midwest city of Minneapolis was live-streamed on Facebook by a bystander, showing white police officer Derek Chauvin arresting Floyd, a 46-year-old African-American man, while kneeling on his neck.

Floyd is handcuffed, and can be heard protesting that he could not breathe, before he becomes motionless. He later died in hospital.

Police said Floyd had matched the description of a suspect in a forgery case at a grocery store and that he resisted arrest.

The video begins with Floyd shirtless on the ground, and does not show what happened prior.

The officer, identified as Chauvin, holds Floyd down as he moans, calls for his mother and yells that he can’t breathe.

“My stomach hurts, my neck hurts, everything hurts… I can’t breathe,” he said.

As bystanders shouted their concern, an officer responds: “He’s talking, so he’s breathing”.

About four minutes into the video, Floyd stops talking and is unresponsive as bystanders become increasingly agitated.

Bystanders approach Chauvin and the officer draws something, causing someone standing off-camera to say "he's got mace".

The officers ignore the bystanders' repeated requests to check Floyd's pulse, and Chauvin does not remove his knee from his neck until paramedics put the unresponsive man onto a stretcher - about four minutes after he stopped responding.

His name was George Floyd.

Floyd, 46, was originally from Houston, Texas, but lived in St. Louis Park, just west of Minneapolis.

For years he had worked security at Conga Latin Bistro. His employer and landlord Jovanni Thunstom described him as "a good friend, person and a good tenant", the Star Tribune reported.

"He was family. His co-workers and friends love him."

A regular patron of Conga Latin Bistro, Jessi Zendejas, called Floyd a "gentle giant".

"Everyone who knows him knew he loved his hugs from his regulars when working as a security guard," Zendejas wrote on Facebook. "[He] would be mad if you didn't stop to greet him because he honestly loved seeing everyone and watching everyone have fun."

Roxie Washington, the mother of his six-year-old daughter Gianna Floyd, told the Houston Chronicle she didn't "even have words for it".

"It's cruel. They took him away from my daughter. She'll never see her father again."

Washington told the paper that Floyd was a promising athlete who turned to music after his playing career was over and to Minneapolis to find work in 2018.

"He was a loving person... and he loved his daughter."

"They murdered my brother." 

Floyd's sister Bridgett Floyd told the Today show the officers in the video should be charged with murder.

"I would like for those officers to be charged with murder because that’s exactly what they did. They murdered my brother; he was crying for help," she said.

"I don't need them to be suspended and able to work in another state or another county. Their licenses should be taken away; their jobs should be take away, and they should be put in jail for murder," she said.

His cousin Tera Brown also told CNN she wants to see murder charges filed.

"They were supposed to be there to serve and to protect and I didn't see a single one of them lift a finger to do anything to help while he was begging for his life. Not one of them tried to do anything to help him."

Four Minneapolis police officers involved in Floyd's arrest have been fired.

Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey announced the firings on Twitter on Tuesday (Wednesday AEST), saying "This is the right call".

In a post on his Facebook page, Frey apologised to the black community for the officer's treatment of Floyd.

"Being Black in America should not be a death sentence. For five minutes, we watched a white officer press his knee into a Black man's neck. Five minutes. When you hear someone calling for help, you're supposed to help. This officer failed in the most basic, human sense,'' Frey posted.

Prominent civil rights attorney Ben Crump is representing Floyd's family. He described the officers being stood down as "a good first step on the road to justice", but said the city must "fix the policies and training deficiencies that permitted this unlawful killing to occur".

Minneapolis Police Chief Medaria Arradondo said the department would conduct a full internal investigation and on Tuesday, police added the Federal Bureau of Investigations (FBI) has been added to the investigation.

Following Floyd's death, Chauvin - the officer who held him down with a knee to the neck - has been revealed as one of six officers who fired their weapons in the 2006 death of Wayne Reyes, whom police said pointed a sawed-off shotgun at officers after stabbing two people.

Chauvin also shot and wounded a man in 2008 in a struggle, after Chauvin and his partner responded to a reported domestic assault.

Protests erupt across Minneapolis.

Protestors took to the streets of Minneapolis with chants of "I can't breathe" on Tuesday night.

Though they started peacefully, the Minneapolis Star Tribune reported the protest escalated in tension as the demonstrators reached a police precinct.

Officers in riot gear fired tear gas and projectiles at the crowd, who threw back water bottles and rocks, and some protesters fled and created a barricade with shopping trolleys in a nearby Target.

Crump, who is also part of the legal team representing the family of Ahmaud Arbery, the black jogger who was shot and killed after allegedly being pursued by a white father and son in Georgia, called for peaceful protests and social distancing.

"We cannot sink to the level of our oppressors, and we must not endanger others during this pandemic," he said.

Reactions to Floyd's death.

United States President Donald Trump told reporters on Wednesday (Thursday AEST) he planned to receive a "full report" on Floyd's death, which he described as a "very sad event".

"I have asked for this investigation to be expedited and greatly appreciate all of the work done by local law enforcement," he later tweeted. "My heart goes out to George's family and friends. Justice will be served!"

A Change.org petition demanding charges be filed against the police officers involved has reached 114,000 signatures, and a GoFundMe for Floyd's family raised US$155,000 dollars - more than its $100,000 goal - in less than five hours.

Feature image: Facebook.

Top Comments

sara78 2 months ago
It shouldn't matter the race of the cop or the victim. George Floyd was a human being. The officer did not use proper procedure. I've never heard of a cop putting his or her knee on a suspect's neck. Usually if they have to restrain someone who's resisting they kneel on their back. And only until cuffed, then they stand them up and put them in the car. It shows the evil, nastiness of this officer's character. I've been harrassed and manhandled by cops who were black and cops that were white when I was using drugs. It's the character of the individual that matters. This cop needs to be punished. I hope his family sues.
snorks 2 months ago
@sara78 The race of the cop and the race of the victim MIGHT matter, or it might not. It might be that the cop was racist, or as you say, he was just an asshole to everyone.

There is no doubt African Americans are treated more violently by cops when compared to Caucasian people however there are bunch of reasons for that, some reasonable, some not so reasonable. 
(As an aside, Caucasians are shot at a higher rate by police when you compare crime rates). 

If what this cop did was driven by racism, then he is probably not alone. These people should be rooted out. 

I agree that the cop should punished (haven't made my mind up about how seriously the other 3 should be punished yet), and that the family should sue. 

laura__palmer 2 months ago
I think the reasons behind why police shoot are different. Black people are often shot because of mistaken identity or because they are acting "suspicious", which could be nothing more than walking down the street while being black. Listening to what black people have to say about how they are treated by police is a good idea. They have to deal with things that us white people never even have to think about. 
snorks 2 months ago
@laura__palmer I went through all the deadly police shootings in 2019 (1,004 of them), there were 9 Black people killed where the victim was unarmed, with 4 of the attacking a police officer and 5 classed as 'other' which could mean almost anything. 
These are not police statistics, they come from the Washington Post. 
(Out of interest there were 19 white people killed in the same circumstances, with similar ratio's of attacking / other. )

Now, none of that discounts your proposition that Black people are shot because of mistaken identity or suspicion, but it does show that most shootings are warranted. 
cat 2 months ago
@snorks fairly irrelevant since it’s not the ‘warranted’ ones people are protesting. 
antipop 2 months ago 2 upvotes
Heartbreaking! 
I'm starting to see it a bit here in Australia too. I live in a large regional town with very little racial diversity. I witness the police harass the local teenagers and the homeless and local alcoholics.
 It was only days ago I witnessed a police officer in broad daylight pepper spray a local teenager. This kid has disengaged, drug-addicted parents. Sure, the kid got a bit lippy with the police (he's obviously had few positive role models in his life) but the situation did not warrant the kid being pepper sprayed. There was zero threat to police or the public. 
I called the local station to make a complaint, the officer I spoke to made several excuses (kid had a weapon etc). When I said I'd not only witnessed but had video footage of the entire incident the officer I spoke to then became rude, dismissive and told me to google police complaints line rather than him give me the number. 
This is unacceptable from our police force! 
laura__palmer 2 months ago
@antipop Well done for trying. That is unacceptable.
salemsaberhagen 2 months ago
@antipop Take it to the media, maybe your local rag. Email it to the address of the free/local, that will get attention and discussion moving.
