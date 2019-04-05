The debate raging about Sophie Turner and Kit Harington's pay on Game of Thrones.

Sophie Turner wholeheartedly agrees in equal pay for equal work.

From demanding gender parity on her projects to supporting the #MeToo movement, Sophie Turner’s stance is clear.

But on the set of Game of Thrones, the circumstances are an entirely different story.

Speaking to the UK edition of Harper’s Bazaar, the actress, who plays Sansa Stark on the hit show, revealed that she was paid considerably less than her co-star Kit Harington, who is best known as Jon Snow.

Watch the official trailer for the eighth and final season of Game of Thrones here. Post continues below…

According to figures provided by the Daily Mail, Sophie was paid three times less than her male co-star throughout the series.

But for Sophie, it’s not exactly an issue.

Admitting that it’s “a little tricky” to demand equal pay, Sophie explained that she is comfortable with her salary on Game of Thrones.

“Kit [Harington] got more money than me, but he had a bigger storyline,” Sophie told Harper’s Bazaar.

“And for the last series, he had something crazy like 70 night shoots, and I didn’t have that many,” she added.

“I was like, ‘You know what… you keep that money.”

But you see, there’s a slight problem.

Look, we know it was tough for Kit on set – it was cold, the nights were long and there’s no denying that Kit had loads of stunt work involved in his roles.

But let’s not forget that Jon Snow was literally dead for an entire episode of Game of Thrones.

He got paid more to lie down and pretend to be dead.

Seriously.

And that’s not all – let’s not forget that Sansa had to deal with this guy:

Oh, and this guy too:

Sophie Turner may not have a problem with her pay, but there's no denying that Sansa Stark had to put up with some serious sh*t. ¯\_(ツ)_/¯

And surely that's worth taking into consideration.

Season Eight of Game of Thrones will be available to watch on Foxtel channel FOX Showcase from April 15. You can find out more about how to watch Game of Thrones in Australia right here.

