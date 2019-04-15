News
General
Opinion
True Crime
Politics
Sport
Explainer

Entertainment
Celebrity
Reality TV
Movies
TV
Books
Rogue
Royal

Lifestyle
Beauty
Fashion
Weddings
Home
Wellness
Health
Fitness
Travel
Food
Living, Naturally

Parents
Before The Bump
Pregnancy
Baby
Kids
Teens
School
Parent Opinion

Work & Money
Money
Finance
Career
Lady Startup

Relationships
Sex
Dating
Separation
Friendship
Family
Real Life
Couples

Podcasts

Videos

Newsletters

Events

Competitions

About Mamamia

Search

tv

"I am NOT okay." The internet reacts to the premiere of Game of Thrones season 8.

ADVERTISEMENT

Warning: This post contains spoilers for the Game of Thrones season 8 premiere.

It’s finally here.

After over a year of waiting, the eighth and final season of Game of Thrones has finally kicked off.

And oh boy, it sure did deliver.

From Jon Snow finding out that he’s the Targaryen heir to the throne to the long-awaited reunion of Jon and Arya Stark to Jamie Lannister’s arrival at Winterfell (and that awkward stand-off with Bran Stark), the season eight premiere was packed with so many huge moments.

Watch the official trailer for the eighth season of Game of Thrones below. Post continues after video.

With millions of viewers worldwide tuning in to find out the fate of their favourite Game of Thrones characters, it’s safe to say the internet was overrun with hilarious memes (and loads of spoilers).

Here’s just some of the very best Twitter reactions to the premiere of Game of Thrones’ final season.

We unpack everything that happened in episode 1 on our Mamamia Recaps podcast. Post continues after audio…

For more on this topic:

Tags: celebrity , game-of-thrones , news-stories , pop-culture , tv-2

Related Stories

Recommended

LEAVE A COMMENT

Top Comments

Rush a year ago

So glad it’s finally back! Problem is, getting used to streaming a whole series of a tv show at once has ruined my patience. We have to wait a whole week for the next episode, what kind of bullshit is this? It’s been two years, let us watch it all at once! 😆

MORE COMMENTS