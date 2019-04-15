"I am NOT okay." The internet reacts to the premiere of Game of Thrones season 8.

Warning: This post contains spoilers for the Game of Thrones season 8 premiere.
It’s finally here.
After over a year of waiting, the eighth and final season of Game of Thrones has finally kicked off.
And oh boy, it sure did deliver.
From Jon Snow finding out that he’s the Targaryen heir to the throne to the long-awaited reunion of Jon and Arya Stark to Jamie Lannister’s arrival at Winterfell (and that awkward stand-off with Bran Stark), the season eight premiere was packed with so many huge moments.
With millions of viewers worldwide tuning in to find out the fate of their favourite Game of Thrones characters, it’s safe to say the internet was overrun with hilarious memes (and loads of spoilers).
Here’s just some of the very best Twitter reactions to the premiere of Game of Thrones’ final season.
Top Comments
So glad it’s finally back! Problem is, getting used to streaming a whole series of a tv show at once has ruined my patience. We have to wait a whole week for the next episode, what kind of bullshit is this? It’s been two years, let us watch it all at once! 😆