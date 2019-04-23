This latest Game of Thrones theory could be reason enough to chuck a sickie next week.

Warning: This post contains A LOT of spoilers for Game of Thrones season 8 episode 2. You good with that? OK, proceed.

We need to quickly talk about the fact episode two of Game of Thrones season 8 was as pure as the driven Jon Snow.

Seriously. There has never been a more heartwarming episode and it felt weird and foreboding and almost… happy?

We were administered a major dose of the warm and fuzzies between Ser Brienne of Tarth being knighted, Theon and Sansa’s long-awaited reunion and Missandei and Grey Worm’s cute future plans for a seaside vacay.

Not to mention Tormund’s disturbing/awesome declaration “I was breastfed by a giant” that none of us asked for, but we all very much deserve.

But we’re not stupid. We know that nostalgic feels and drunken lols can only mean one thing for our favourite characters: Impending doom/death/decapitation.

And, to be fair, they’re all actually preparing for death themselves by losing their virginity à la Arya or having cosy campfire sing-songs, so the producers know they’re not lulling anyone into a false sense of security.

But between all the moments of sheer joy, you might’ve noticed one other particular thing that all the characters were banging on about throughout the whole episode: The Stark crypts.

The underground crypt where all the women and children (and Tyrion and Sam) will be ‘keeping safe’ when the dead arrive.

Gilly told some children they’ll be entering the crypt “when the time comes”. Ser Davos convinced a little girl who wants to fight she’ll be defending the crypts instead. Dany told Tyrion to get his butt down there too.

And Lyanna Mormont point blank refused to hide there, telling Ser Jorah she’ll be going into battle.

Now we mention it, all the major moments of the past two episodes have taken place in the crypts. You know, Jon Snow finding out he’s a Targaryan. Jon Snow telling Dany he’s a Targaryan. Lots of close-ups of the Lynna and Ned Stark statues. Etc.

With such attention being drawn to the crypts (and GoT is all about attention to detail) many people are quickly pointing out a pretty valid flaw: The crypt, where people are hiding to stay safe from dead people, is, um, full of dead people.

This theory is a compelling one, when you take into account the line Dany says to Jon in the trailer for next week’s episode.

A Redditor explains the line in question:

"The dead are already here"

That line happens between Dany and Jon, and felt super significant - but we already see the army of the dead, felt it was too obvious to be their reaction to them.

Then it clicked: The crypt is full of dead people.

All episode they keep repeating and emphasizing how safe it was in the crypt, but its GOT and we cannot have nice things.

So is it possible we have old Starks rising from the crypts? Or is that too far fetched?

PLUS we saw in multiple previews Arya fighting in the crypts with her new weapon..."

Yeah, we’re so not keen on all the women and children (and Tyrion and Sam) being turned into zombies by once beloved Starks who're now very much dead.

In fact, we’re gonna go ahead and say we’ll use a sick day if this theory comes to pass.

Only another week to find out...

