Turns out everyone is naming their babies after Game of Thrones characters right now.

Look, let’s be honest.

It was only going to be a matter of time before we were going to see some little Khaleesis and Aryas running around…

And now, the day has finally come.

According to new stats out of the US, Game of Thrones-inspired names are officially on the rise, even after eight years of being on our screens.

As Baby Center pointed out, the eighth and final season of Game of Thrones is definitely making its mark on this year’s baby name trends.

While the name Cersei is understandably decreasing in popularity, Stark is up by nine per cent, while the name Ellaria has also risen by 53 per cent.

Although Cersei is losing popularity, it’s clear fans still love Daenerys and her right-hand men. The name Khaleesi has risen by 7 per cent in the US while the popularity of names Jorah and Tyrion has increased by 36 per cent and 20 per cent respectively.

Last year, the UK’s Office for National Statistics reported a spike in a number of baby names inspired by the epic fantasy series.

Much like in the US, Khaleesi was a big inspiration for new parents with the name recorded 76 times in the UK in 2018.

The name Daenarys also grew in popularity among UK parents.

But the most popular Game of Thrones-inspired name of all is Arya, with 343 baby girls named after the youngest Stark daughter in 2018.

The name Arya is even expected to enter the top 20 most popular baby names of 2019 in the UK.

Pop culture-inspired baby names have been popular for decades, and they don't seem to be slowing down any time soon.

In 2017, following on from the release of new Star Wars films, 21 UK babies were named Rey while 70 were called Kylo.

Back in 2010, the rising popularity of the Twilight franchise also saw baby names like Cullen, Bella and Isabella rise up the baby name charts.

