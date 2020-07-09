Up until the start of 2020, Flex Mami only washed her face and moisturised. True story.

The podcaster, DJ, TV host, author and influencer is relatively new to serums and oils and exfoliants and cleansers, but now, her skincare routine runs like a tight ship.

WATCH: Learn how to contour like a pro with this easy as video tutorial below. Post continues after video.

And her makeup.

We can't not talk about the incredibly intricate eyeliner and bold, bright eyeshadow looks that helped land her contracts with almost every major beauty brand.

When I spoke to Flex on the You Beauty podcast, she said, like most of us, she's feeling a more pared-back makeup routine right now. A sharp brow, a wash of colour and lip balm - so many lip balms - and she's good.

She also shared some of the context behind her ever-changing beauty looks (think colourful wigs and sticking diamantes all over her face) and how skincare, makeup and hair care are things she's had to actively teach herself by watching YouTube videos.

Things like figuring out she likes the way her skin looks better without foundation, and that most bronzers (even the darker shades) "aren't popping" for her skin tone.

And how to look after and style her African hair, in a time when there wasn't, and still isn't, much information or education on making textured hair shine.

Now, onto what you came here for.

Keep scrolling for Flex's favourite skincare, makeup, hair and body care products, and why she reckons they're so damn good.

Why she loves it:

"I use a bunch of cleansers. I'm currently using the Mario Badescu Acne Facial Cleanser because it's been a hormonal type of season and it gets rid of mystery bumps. It's also cucumbery and feels so refreshing, but not great for taking off makeup."

Image: Mecca.

﻿

Why she loves it:

"To take off eye makeup, I'll use the Go-To Fancy Face cleansing oil. It smells SO GOOD."

You can read our review of Go-To Fancy Face cleanser here, too.

Image: Mecca.

Why she loves it:

"The Clinique cleansing balm is great for more hectic eye makeup looks. Both this and Fancy Face work extremely well."

Image: Myer.

Why she loves it:

"After an oil, I'll double cleanse with the Simple Skin Facial Wash you can get from the supermarket. I don't know what it is, but it pops off. I get sent a lot of product from PR agencies, but if I was spending my own money, I would just use this one."

Image: Priceline.

Why she loves it:

"A fellow influencer Rowi Singh told me to try The Ordinary Lactic Acid. I would lather it on every night and it works well. For the price point and how easy it is, I love it."

﻿

You can read about our favourite products from The Ordinary here, too.﻿

Image: Priceline.

Why she loves it:

"This was recommended to me and it works a treat for texture. It's a lot stronger than The Ordinary one."

Image: Mecca.

Why she loves it:

"Now, I'm working on brightness. The skincare priorities have shifted. All I know about the Hylamide Booster C25 serum is I literally Googled what works for brightness. It's got vitamin C in it, which is good for brightening, and I'm currently using just that morning and night."

Image: Deciem.

﻿Why she loves it:﻿

"I love this stuff. Until I tried it, I couldn't comprehend why someone would be so excited about skin care. But this is wild. I love emollient, oily products, and this glides on and feel so luxurious. When I wear just this on its own, no makeup, people always think I'm wearing foundation. It's a bit heavy for the daytime, so I hear, but I have a complete aversion to crustiness. I'm very into being moisturised."

Image: Mecca.

Why she loves it:

"Sunscreen is pretty new for me. I believed the rumours, that if you have dark skin, you don't need sunscreen. It's untrue! I like the Mecca one because it's accessible and doesn't look grey, white or purple on my skin tone. It's light and you don't look oily when you're wearing it."

Image: Mecca.

Why she loves it:

"I also really like this one, but it's more of an at-home one because it takes longer to sink in."

Image: Ultra Violette.

Why she loves it:

"Generally, I don't wear foundation, ever. Up until recently, I couldn't find a foundation shade for me, and if I did, it was so full coverage and with brands out of my price range. When I started trying it, I didn't like the way it sat on my skin and it made me insecure about the way my skin looked. I can get a base I'm comfortable with, without it. I always use a matte primer, this one does what it needs to do."

Image: Priceline.

Why she loves it:

"I don't do 'Instagram concealer', just a dot in the inner corner of my eye, a dot in the centre, and a dot on the outer corner. That's all you need."

Image: Priceline.

Why she loves it:



"I love using this to contour because this shade isn't as warm as it could be [for it to be a bronzer for my skin tone]."

Image: Adore Beauty.

Why she loves it:

"If you have my skin tone, products aren't made for you. There are very few blushes for people who have darker skin, so I use eyeshadow. This bright orange works on my skin tone."

Image: Napoleon Perdis.

﻿

Why she loves it:

"The thing about eyeshadows, they don't work on my skin tone. You can always put a white concealer over your eye and layer the shadow on top, but the thing NYX does﻿﻿ better than a lot of other brands is the eyeshadows are super pigmented. Beyond what's necessary for the average eyeshadow look."

Image: NYX.

﻿﻿

Why she loves it:

"Liquid eyeliners provide more fluidity and control over the shapes you can do. These ones are also very pigmented."

Image: NYX.

Why she loves it:

"I'll use all the things for an occasion, but on an average day, I just use this. It's affordable and incredible, and you can feel they're in place. Not crunchy, but secure."

Image: Mecca.

Why she loves it:



"I have quite dark lips and there's a colour variation between the top and bottom lips. When you're dealing with sheer products, it all shows up. But the Maybelline Susperstay Liquid Lipstick... I don't understand how a product can have so much staying powder. You want it to come off, but it won't go anywhere."

Image: Priceline.

Why she loves it:

"I've tried heaps of high-end products, but realistically, I think about what I'm happy to spend my own money on. A lot of the time, inexpensive chemist makeup out-performs expensive makeup. This is the best lip gloss I've ever tried. It's high shine, not sticky, hydrating, it's incredible."

Image: Priceline.

Why she loves it:

"You can't get this one in Australia, but it's so gorgeous. High shine and not sticky!"

Image: KIKO.

Image: Priceline.

Image: Priceline.

Image: Priceline.

Why she loves these:

"I think I've conditioned myself to be hyper-reliant on lip balm because the moment I'm even a bit dry, I need it. My favourite are the medicinal kind - Aquaphor, Dermal and Carmex. No bells and whistles, they just do what you need them to do."

Image: iHerb.

Image: iHerb.

Image: iHerb.

Why she loves these:

"Hair is an interesting one for me because, hair is important culturally and spiritually. It's a crown. I spent a lot of time when I was younger straightening it, I lived to kill my hair. But as I've gotten older, I've started doing my own hair and people on YouTube teach you how."

"The misconception about African hair is that because it's thick, it must be strong, but it's actually the finest hair type. It's prone to breakage, split ends, and can't retain moisture easily. All I do is moisturise it with Jamaican Black Castor Oil, and any type of moisturising product for African hair like raw shea butter and cocoa butter. Then, I put it in a bun so I can't touch it. I also sleep with a silk cap, so beneficial."

Image: Amazon.

Image: Adore Beauty.

Why she loves these:

"I wear ponytails a lot, where you tie up your natural hair in a bun and clip a fake ponytail. You can get different textures and colours, it's the easiest thing ever. To do a pony tail look, I grab a bit of gel and place it at my hairline, then I use the boar bristle brush to brush it in and smooth it with my other hand. But it's hard to slick down textured hair like mine, so not just any gel will work. I buy this specific gel, and it holds, but it doesn't make your hair crispy and crunchy."

Watch how Flex styles her hair using these products and hair pieces in her brilliant IGTV tutorial here.

Why she loves this:

"Again, I love to be moisturised. I moisturise every day, and the ones I've found work the best are eczema creams."

Image: Priceline.

Why she loves this:﻿

"I was once gifted this fragrance and as soon as I spritzed it, it smelt like luxury. When it ran out, I went to repurchase it and the shop assistant rang it up. She said $300-something and I was in way too deep so bought it. It's very premium."

Image: Mecca.

﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿

Do you use any of Flex's favourite products? Share your recommendations in the comments below!

You can listen to Flex's full beauty interview with Amy Clark on the You Beauty podcast here.





Feature image: .