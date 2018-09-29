News
celebrity

The question everyone's asking after The Black Eyed Peas' AFL grand final performance.

Just before the opening bounce of the 2018 AFL grand final, fans were entertained while they enjoyed their footy pies (and beers) with a set from American band The Black Eyed Peas.

By all accounts, the performance was decent. Will.I.Am, Apl.de.ap and Taboo gave the people what they wanted, playing their 2000s hits including Where Is The Love?, Let’s Get It Started and I Gotta Feeling.

Many woohoos were sung and fun was had by all, but there was something missing from the pre-match entertainment.

Something so very important, it had punters turning to their mates, and their Twitter accounts, to ask one pressing question:

Where is the…. Fergie?

That's all we've got.

Considering flights from LA to Melbourne were probably a bargain compared to what West Coast Eagles fans had to pay to come from Perth, it's just not good enough, is it?

Are you watching the AFL Grand Final? Tell us in the comments!

Anonymousqld123 2 years ago

I was watching and though “where’s Fergie?” I promptly googled and found that she had left the band. Then I went on with listening to the band , and the rest of my day. No need to be outraged and take to social media. Lead singer left, other band members wanted to continue. Makes sense. Move along people.

FLYINGDALE FLYER 2 years ago

I always though a fergie was a little 1950s built farm tractor

random dude au 2 years ago

lol I'm intrigued now Flyer - there has to be a background story here!

FLYINGDALE FLYER 2 years ago

They were a small farm tractor made in the fifties, quite popular in orchards and as a second tractor. Petrol motor and there is a club for devotees of the marque. Once a year they have a rally in a small town somewhere and parade down the street

