From microblading to absolutely nothing at all: 26 women share what they do to their brows.

Eyebrows can be a little... complicated.

There's no doubt they frame the face but my goodness, they can be a pain to look after.

With so many treatments on the market, it's hard to know exactly what we should be doing with them; especially, if you grew up in the 90s and plucked most of them out (we see you nodding over there).

Watch Amy Clark try brow lamination for the first time. Post continues below.

For these 26 women, they've found what works for their brows.

Whether that be tinting, microblading, lamination or absolutely nothing at all, each of them has a different way to achieve their arches. And they've shared photos!

So sit back, have a browse and get some real-life brow inspo before your next appointment (or DIY session).

Ally

"Absolutely nothing at all. I’ve always been too scared to touch them in case I make them worse and now we’re going into week million of lockdown without any beauty salons open here in Melbourne I’m so thankful to past-me."

Image: Supplied.

Trudie

"I need mine waxed every two weeks because they grow like crazy! I'm blessed I have good dark brows with lots of hair don’t get me wrong, but bloody hell I’ll never be able to go on a reality TV show without access to my brow lady!"

Image: Supplied.

Emily

"I have been cursed/blessed with the hairiest of hairy genes. When I was 15, I started waxing my eyebrows to the point where it eroded and burnt my skin. When I was 17, I realised that thick eyebrows were IN and stopped getting them waxed. It's been seven years now and I haven't touched them."

Image: Supplied.

Vicky

"I draw them in with an eyebrow pencil every damn day because I’m too scared to have microblading done. My mum told me never to touch them but I was a teenager of the '90s when over plucking was life!"

Image: Supplied.

Katie

"My first wax at 12 to get rid of my mono brow was that traumatising I have done absolutely f**k all maintenance since."

Image: Supplied.

Carolyn

"I have very thick eyebrows. I have them waxed every three to four weeks and trimmed. No pencil or gel or anything. Since I turned 45, I have been including a tint as well because I have sneaky greys infiltrating my brows! When I was little I had a mono brow and begged my mum to let me get them waxed. She wouldn’t do it so I shaved the bit in the middle!"

Image: Supplied.

Pariya

"I get mine tattooed now but I'm lucky enough not to have them grow back too crazy... so I get them waxed once every few months."

Image: Supplied.

Brooke

"Combination brows and loving it. My brows are so patchy, awkward and downright horrid. Now I don't waste so much time shaping, filling and fixing!"

Image: Supplied.

Lucy

"I get a brow wax and tint every three to four months and then use a bar of soap to style them daily."

Image: Supplied.

Jodee

"I get powder ombré brows done. I'm due for my six-week retouch on Monday and then I only have to go every year for a touch-up. I also use one of those $2 eyebrow shavers for stray hairs."

Image: Supplied.

Louise

"I get mine tinted (or DIY) and that’s it. They don’t grow. I’ve never really plucked or waxed them. I get the surrounding blonde ones threaded though."

Image: Supplied.

Marley

"I haven’t touched my eyebrows since I shaved the ends off in high school."

Image: Supplied.

Sharonne

"I get mine tinted, waxed and threaded every two months. I have started to try fill in the patchy parts in with a pencil but I feel like it’s a bit full-on. I'm desperate to get them feathered but I need to save some more money."

Image: Supplied.

Clare

"I just pluck and tint using the 1000 Hour stuff. And my eyebrows are horrific so, you know, #goals."

Image: Supplied.

Simmy

"I was a willing participant in the 'massacre my eyebrows' tragedy of the late 1990s. Thankfully, microblading once a year has turned me back into a human."

Image: Supplied.

Chloe

"Brow lamination (best thing I ever did for my brows) with a light tint and a tweeze to tidy up the strays every six to eight weeks. I just give them a little brush with some brow gel each morning and I’m good to go!"

Image: Supplied.

Melissa

"This is courtesy of the Benefit Brow Bar. I get a wax, tweeze and brow tint, with a little bit of brow pencil to even things out. This was my first brow outing since pre-COVID and it felt so nice!"

Image: Supplied.

Priscilla

"Simply pluck a few, comb them and that's it!"

Image: Supplied.

Teresa

"I do them myself. Old school plucking. My brows are naturally dark and relatively thick. I use a few different products on them, nothing expensive. I use a couple of different pencils, brow gel and brush them into place."

Image: Supplied.

Millie

"DIY plucking and I fill with a brow pencil. Definitely not in the best shape today... but it is what it is."

Image: Supplied.

Brooke

"I get henna brows (a form of tinting) and a wax every four-ish weeks. I'm currently in Melbourne lockdown and miss my brow lady so much! I usually fill my brows in a touch with pencil if I'm going out and a swipe of brow gel keeps them in place."

Image: Supplied.

Isabelle

"I pluck to maintain pretty much every week to avoid a mono and to keep a bit of an arch, and every now and then I use a little castor oil to keep them soft and growing nicely!"

Image: Supplied.

Gail

"I get mine tattooed about every 18 months to two years and just get them waxed occasionally at the beautician. I don’t touch them during the day but if I want a little darker for nighttime, I just add an eyebrow pencil. I’m 64, and very blonde so happy that I took that first step."

Image: Supplied.

Renny

"I haven’t waxed mine in so long and I use Anastasia Beverly Hills Clear Gel to stick them on my face so they don’t move. They grow so long so when I go to a wax lady she usually has to trim them lol."

Image: Supplied.

Ashley

"I use Eye Envy on the lashes and brows daily. 1000 Hours at home tint on both every few weeks when they fade. I pluck the brows for maintenance plus trim the length using fine scissors and a brow comb. Then go to a pro to thread them about every three to four months to make sure I still have a good shape. I had brow tattoo about three years ago. It has fuzzed out but still provides some infill colour while the Eye Envy is starting to show some effect."

Image: Supplied.

Anita

"One brow is done, one is not done with Glossier Brow Flick in Brown. I love it so much, it’s so versatile you can use really light strokes to just fill in gaps or you can go hard and do actual hair strokes and get a really full look."

Image: Supplied.

How do you do your eyebrows? Let us know in the comments!

Feature image: Supplied.