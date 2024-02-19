'The 4 outfit combos I live in come autumn that scream 'expensive' but feel comfortable.'

With autumn and winter fast approaching, we already know you're looking for comfortable clothes that scream chic. And as someone whose budget is more Target instead of Valentino, I've come up with several outfit formulas over the years that say "I spent all summer in the Hamptons" while still being practical.

When you think of an "expensive looking" outfit, you really don't have to drain your savings to look like luxury. I've written a ton of stories on styling here at Mamamia, and it's because I genuinely believe that once you master the art of pairing pieces together, you don't have to spend hundreds of dollars to look good.

(Let's just ignore the fact that I usually spend my summer at the local pool instead of a mansion passed down by my great-great-great-great grandfather).

So let's get into the outfits that look rich and feel comfortable... all on a budget.

1. Cable-knit cardigan, slim fit jeans and sneakers.

I can already hear you yelling at me saying, "A cardigan with jeans? BORING" and while I don't disagree, I do want to keep these outfit formulas accessible. Also, rich people don't walk around in (faux) fur coats, instead, they buy classic pieces made from quality fabrics. Cable knit is my favourite style of jumper — something about the chunky composition and oversized fit makes it feel cosy. It's also extremely easy to style. Here, I've paired it with a pair of slim fit jeans and sneakers, making it practical for every day.

Here's what I recommend:

Image: Atmos&Here Curvy, The Iconic.

Image: H&M.

Image: Cotton On.

Image: Commonry, MYER.

Image: New Balance, The Iconic.

2. Oversize jumper, leggings and Mary-Jane flats.

Whoever said leggings aren't pants was dead wrong, and I'm about to prove it. Nothing feels more feminine than an oversized jumper on top of a pair of thick leggings (my favourite are the ones that are lined with fleece). Add a pair of sunglasses and Mary-Jane flats and you've got yourself an easy and elegant outfit.

Here's what I recommend:

Image: H&M.

Image: Pretty Little Thing.

Image: UNIQLO.

Image: Siren, The Iconic.

3. A knit co-ord with loafers.

Knit co-ords make the perfect airport outfit, but if you're not catching flights, then they're also great for running errands or even brunch with the girls. Because it's a set, the hard work is already done for you, however, to help elevate the look, I would pair it with simple loafers. The dressy shoe helps make the co-ord appear less casual and gives you the "expensive" look you're searching for.

Here's what I recommend:

Image: DISSH.

Image: Boohoo.

Image: Kmart.

Image: SPURR, The Iconic.

4. A trench coat, track pants and ballet flats.

This is my autumn/winter uniform whenever I need to duck out and grab a quick coffee, or when I'm going for a walk. It's warm, effortless and fuss-free. You can either pair these pieces with a hoodie, or even a t-shirt if you don't want too many layers, and despite it involving pieces you generally wear at home (like the track pants), the trench coat helps dress it up.

Here's what I recommend:

Image: AERE, The Iconic.

Image: Abercrombie & Fitch, The Iconic.

Image: Bonds.

Image: Novo.

Image: Windsor Smith, The Iconic.

