If you were a teen with your finger on the pulse in the early 2000s, there's a strong likelihood you got your groove on to an Eminem track in your day.

Known for his signature bleached blonde hair and sleeper earrings, the rapper Eminem a.k.a Marshall Mathers was responsible for creating many a throwback fashion trend. Most of which, like the baggy DADA track pants worn below the bum, will hopefully remain in the past.

But in 2017, chances are you wouldn't even recognise the 8 Mile star walking down the street. Because Eminem does not look like Eminem anymore.

Trading the baggy clothes and bleached blonde hair for a staple bomber jacket and some hipster facial hair, the 51-year-old rapper and music producer is almost unrecognisable.

Maybe he was sick of the bleached blonde upkeep. Maybe all his oversized t-shirts were in the wash.

MAYBE he was accosted by Queer Eye for the Straight Guy and given a makeover against his will…

…Or maybe he, you know, grew up a bit.

Whatever the reason behind Eminem's post-2017 look, we dig it.

A member of the Eminem family tree who has also changed since we last saw her is the rapper's daughter, Hailie Jade Scott.

Childhood footage of Hailie famously featured in her father's 2009 song, Mockingbird. Now, the 27-year-old hosts her own podcast, Just A Little Shady and got engaged last February 2023.

