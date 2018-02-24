Actress and model Emily Ratajkowski just got married to her boyfriend of one month.

Hey so surprise, Emily Ratajkowski went and got married to her new boyfriend Sebastian Bear-McClard.

The model and Gone Girl actress posted several photos of her wedding day on Instagram, which took place on Friday. It’s believed the pair has been together for a little over a month.

As the photos on her Instagram story show, the 26-year-old and her fellow actor husband went for a 70s style retro civil ceremony at New York City Hall, complete with a few loved ones and a Pug.

The whole thing looks very low key but also completely outrageous and brilliant all at the same time.

Oh, and just quietly... Ratajkowski's wedding outfit is from Zara and costs under $300 AU.

Sadly, the mustard-yellow pant suit with flared trousers and a double breasted jacket isn't available in Australia yet. But fingers crossed it will be as Zara is preparing to launch it's Aussie online store this year.

The news comes just over a month after the New York Daily News reported Ratajkowski was no longer living with her boyfriend of three years, music producer Jeff Magid.

The model and actress joins the likes of Francis Abbott and Amy Schumer as the latest celebrity to marry after only a few months of dating their partner.

How soon is too soon to get married to someone? Or do you think 'you know when you know'?

