Yes, Emily in Paris was nominated and we've got no one to blame but ourselves.

In October 2020 a little show called Emily in Paris dropped on Netflix.

It was, as the show's title indicates, a series about a woman named Emily in... Paris.

The Emily in question (played by Lily Collins) is a millennial marketing graduate who is unexpectantly transferred to her company's Paris office, after her colleague (Kate Walsh) finds out she's pregnant.

In the first episode, Emily, her collection of berets, and her Eiffel Tower keyring, head off to Paris with all the confidence of a 25-year-old social media manager.

When she arrives, however, Emily is hit with a series of obstacles like the fact her older and more experienced colleagues don't immediately think she is the second coming of Christ, and one day her shower doesn't work so she has to wash her hair in her ridiculously good looking neighbour's bathroom.

After about three days of hardship at work, Emily wins over her colleagues and becomes one of Paris's biggest social media influencers after she posts a photo of herself biting into a croissant.

She also hooks up with the ridiculously good looking neighbour and sleeps with his girlfriend's teenage brother.

That's it. That's the entire plot.

I don't think there's a person on earth who would refer to Emily in Paris as groundbreaking TV.

Watching Emily in Paris was like taking a trip back to 2001 when everyone on TV was white and their problems were small and easily conquered.

But we all bloody watched it.

After about six months of a global pandemic and various stages of lockdown, we grew tired of baking loaves of bread from the disgusting little vials of sourdough starter we were keeping in our apartments. We'd watched approximately 6.3 million people do the WAP challenge on TikTok. And we were ready for a new shiny thing to distract us from our mounting sense of doom, impending deaths etc, etc.

That's where Emily in Paris came in.

For 10 glorious 40 minute chunks, we could sit in front of the TV and completely tune out without having to engage any of our critical thinking skills or even our basic emotions.

We didn't need to laugh, or cry, or even think "Oh no I wonder how Emily will get through this astonishing plot twist, the stakes are so high etc, etc".

We could just sit there and watch a confident millennial with nice-ish clothes easily glide through life and enjoy the odd baked pastry.

And at the end of it, we could resume our normal schedule of watching a man named ScoMo addressing the nation every day at 11am and reading about how the Karens were yelling at people in Bunnings.

Emily in Paris was the perfect TV show for our tired, terrified 2020 minds and we ate it up like we ate the entire contents of our fridge every day while we worked from our makeshift home offices.

Then we shared memes, wrote recaps, and made jokes, and generally made Emily in Paris happen.

But now we have regrets because Emily and her berets have been nominated for several Golden Globe awards and that's embarrassing for each and every one of us.

We made too much of a fuss about the light, fluffy show and it's absolutely overshadowed the brilliant, groundbreaking TV series that came out in 2020.

For example, while Emily was taking teethy bites out of croissants in Paris, Arabella, Michaela Coel's character in I May Destroy You, was tackling the issues of rape culture and consent and how to heal from your own trauma.

I May Destroy You was unlike any TV series we've seen before and it didn't get a single nomination.

Billie Piper's character Suzie Pickles was exploring the impact of revenge porn and the tabloid media in I Hate Suzie. Not a single nom.

Kerry Washington and Reese Witherspoon were exploring race and class and what a good mother really looks like in Little Fires Everywhere. Nothing.

It's unclear whether the members the Hollywood Foreign Press Association (the critics who vote for the nominations) were also just tired, terrified and momentarily distracted by some fun berets, or whether they legitimately think Emily in Paris is an award-winning show.

One thing is for sure - we made our Emily in Paris bed and now we have to lie in it.

