Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg have agreed to fight in a cage match, and dear God no.

Two of the world's most high-profile tech billionaires – Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg – have agreed to fight each other in a cage match.

Yes, you read that correctly.

After a Twitter user posted about Zuckerberg doing jiu-jitsu earlier this week, the social media owner and Tesla founder commented, "I’m up for a cage match if he is."

Zuckerberg then responded on Instagram with a screenshot of the thread and the caption, "Send me the location".

Musk replied: "Vegas Octagon."

The Octagon is the competition mat and fenced-in area used for Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) matches. The UFC is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Musk also tweeted: "I have this great move that I call 'The Walrus', where I just lie on top of my opponent and do nothing."

He later tweeted short videos of walruses and said, "I almost never work out, except for picking up my kids and throwing them in the air."

Meanwhile, the Meta co-founder and CEO has already been training in mixed martial arts (MMA).

Zuckerberg recently competed in his first jiu-jitsu tournament and won gold and silver medals, he announced last month on Instagram.

When asked about the potential fight, a Meta spokesperson said, "The story speaks for itself."

Meanwhile, UFC President Dana White has already spoken to the two men about a match.

Speaking to TMZ on Thursday, White said that he’s been in communication with Zuckerberg and Musk. Both are genuinely interested in fighting.

"Talked with Mark and Elon last night, both guys are absolutely dead serious about this," White said.

If the pair are serious, according to White, it will easily be the most-watched fight of all time.

"The biggest fight of all time was Floyd (Mayweather) and Conor (McGregor), I just think it triples that — it triples what that did, there’s no limit on what that thing can make."

No surprises, Twitter is already having a field day over the news.

Feature image: Getty/Twitter.