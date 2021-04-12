Your first look at Stan Original Series Eden, a thrilling mystery set in a small coastal town.

Just as the name suggests, the coastal town of Eden looks like paradise.

In fact, picturesque Eden looks like so many towns up and down the coasts of Australia; with beautiful, sweeping beaches and tight-knit communities.

In Eden, the fictional town setting of Stan's newest original series, familiar, comforting scenes of surfers paddling against the waves and kilometres of empty sand draw you in.

But when the disappearance of a young woman triggers a devastating chain of events, dark and long-hidden secrets from the community make clear Eden is not as perfect as it seems on the surface.

Watch: The Eden teaser trailer. Post continues below video.

Stan Original Series Eden is an eight-part mystery - the latest in Stan's Australian originals - shot in and around the Northern Rivers region of New South Wales.

After filming in 2020, we have our first look at the show, which will come exclusively to Stan soon.

Image: Stan.

And if the teaser trailer is anything to go by, the suspenseful series is going to be our newest obsession.

Eden features a huge list of diverse Australian talent, including up-and-comers BeBe Bettencourt (The Dry) and Sophie Wilde (Bird) and stars Keiynan Lonsdale (The Flash), Cody Fern (American Horror Story), TV Week Gold Logie Award-winner Samuel Johnson (Molly) and Christopher James Baker (True Detective).

Image: Stan.

This complex, multi-generational tale also stars Australian favourites Rachael Blake (Cleverman), Leeanna Walsman (Penguin Bloom), Simon Lyndon (Mystery Road) and Maggie Kirkpatrick (Sando, The Letdown).

Eden was created by writer-director Vanessa Gazy and features an all-female writing team, which is pretty damn cool.

It was created in collaboration by Every Cloud Productions' Fiona Eagger and Deb Cox, and Balloon Entertainment's Bryan Elsley, the creator of the UK cult hit Skins.

Eden is the latest in Stan's locally produced series and films, which has so far included the hilarious Dom and Adrian: 2020, compelling drama Bloom and our favourite new show of 2021 so far, Bump.

The Stan Original Series Eden is coming soon only on Stan.

Feature image: Stan.