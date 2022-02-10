Over the same WFH lunch? Here are 3 easy and delicious recipes to make this week.

With many of us still working from home at least a few days per week, it's becoming harder and harder to come up with new, exciting meals to eat once midday strikes.

If you're like us, you've probably resorted to quick fixes like canned tuna and rice or given the job to someone else to make food and ordered takeaway. But lunch doesn't need to be that boring or expensive.

This week, our resident social media expert and foodie El Katelaris made three simple and delicious work lunches that'll get you out of your food rut, pronto.

From spicy peanut noodles to Persian Shirazi salad, here are three lunch recipes you really should try now.

1. Spicy Peanut Noodles.

Image: Supplied.

Ingredients:

1 serve noodles of choice

1.5 tbsp peanut butter

1 tbsp chilli oil

2 tbsp soy sauce

1 tbsp sweet black vinegar

1 clove garlic

Spring onions to garnish

Method:

1. Cook noodles according to the packet instructions.

2. In a bowl, mix peanut butter, chilli oil, soy sauce, sweet black vinegar, garlic and some water from your noodles (about 2 tbsp) and whisk to combine.

3. Add noodles to the bowl and mix together. Top it off with more chilli oil and spring onions. Enjoy!

2. Buffalo Chickpea Salad on Toast.

Image: Supplied.

Ingredients:

1 can chickpeas, drained and rinsed

2 tbsp mayo (or vegan mayo)

Sriracha or any hot sauce to taste

¼ cup diced celery

¼ cup diced red onion

Salt and pepper

1 large slice of sourdough or gluten-free bread

Lettuce to garnish

Method:

1. Mash chickpeas with a fork then add celery, red onion, mayo, sriracha, salt and pepper and mix to combine.

2. Toast bread then place lettuce and your chickpea salad on top.

3. Drizzle over olive oil to finish. Enjoy!

3. Persian Shirazi Salad.

Image: Supplied.

Ingredients:

1 tin tuna or protein of choice

3 tomatoes

1 cucumber

½ cup red onions

3 tbsp coriander (including the stems)

Juice of 2 limes

3 tbsp olive oil

Salt and pepper

Method:

1. Add tomato, cucumber, red onion and coriander to a bowl.

2. Squeeze over lime juice and add olive oil, salt and pepper.

3. Mix to combine and serve with your favourite protein on top - Eleanor added tuna. Enjoy!

Watch all three recipes in action below.

Which of these lunch recipes will you be making first? Tell us in the comments!

Read more food articles here:

For more food videos, make sure to follow Mamamia on Instagram and Mamamia Food on TikTok.

Feature image: Supplied.