The '3 points of interest' rule is the key to elevating your style without spending a cent.

“I have nothing to wear!”. Every woman has uttered the age-old adage at some point in her life, despite having a wardrobe that is so overfilled with clothes it’s a struggle to close the door.

The issue isn’t that you don’t have clothes, it’s that you’re unsure of how to style them. Styling doesn’t come naturally to everyone — it’s easy to wear your clothes, but making it look like it’s not wearing you requires skill.

While it can take a long time to master, there are certain ‘rules’ you can follow to help give you a kick start, one of them being the three points of interest rule.

What is the three points of interest rule?

Coined by YouTube creator Lydia Jane Tomlinson, the three points of interest rule is when you take a simple outfit and add three different accessories to make it more eye-catching.

In doing so, it elevates a basic outfit into something more highbrow.

In Tomlinson’s video, she used sunglasses, statement earrings and a belt to dress up a t-shirt and a pair of slacks, but you can branch out and use any accessories of your choice.

How does it work?

The first thing you’re going to do is pick out an outfit. It doesn’t have to be fancy or over-the-top, just something that flatters you and makes you feel good.

This could be a linen dress, or a shirt and trouser combo, the more simple, the better. You want to avoid anything that will clash with your three chosen accessories. Large prints, frilly silhouettes and lace fabric are too busy, so leave that for another day.

Once that’s done, it’s time to pick your three points of interest. Consider what the weather is like and where you’re going. If it’s a sweltering hot day, then a cap and sunglasses should be a part of the mix, but if it’s a bit cooler, then a scarf would be appropriate.

If you’re wearing something that cinches you around the waist then a belt is a great way to break up the top and bottom half of your outfit and make it look extra chic. Some other accessories you can experiment with are necklaces, watches and headbands.

If you’re still confused, then take a look at these outfit combos we’ve created to help give you a better idea of how the three points of interest rule works.

