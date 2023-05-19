The Duggar family has 19 kids. A new doco says 'they were deceiving us all'.

If I was ever invested more in a family that wasn’t my own it’s the Duggar’s.

Since Jim Bob and Michelle launched their then-17 children onto our TVs back in 2008, with 17 Kids and Counting, the word Duggar has become my clickbait.

I just have to know everything. EVERYTHING.

Watch the preview for Shiny Happy People: The Duggar Family Secrets.





Mostly, because who the heck wants now-19 children? But also because, #drama.

Now the family that’s been plagued by controversy - including child molestation allegations and child pornography charges - is back in the spotlight with, you guessed it, ANOTHER show.

And I am here for it.

Tell me more!

So it’s called Shiny Happy People: The Duggar Family Secrets and with a title like that WHO ISN’T HOOKED?!

“There’s a story that’s going to be told and I’d rather be the one telling it,” Jill Dillard, one of the Duggar’s nine daughters, said in a clip.

But beyond unveiling more of the evangelical mega-family’s chequered past, the Prime Video docuseries promises to be “much bigger than the Duggars” as it delves into the radical religious organisation the family follows, the Institute of Basic Life Principles (IBLP).

Image: Getty Images.

And boy, does it sound like a horror movie.

“World domination was the goal,” one man says in the preview. “The IBLP teachings aren’t Christianity, they’re something entirely different,” a woman explains.

“I first read The Handmaids Tale in college,” another adds. “I was like, this is my life.”

‘Cult leader exposed’

But amid the mystery, some serious allegations were leveled at the founder of the group Bill Gothard.

“The biggest feature of Bill Gothard’s teachings is authority, kids obey their parents, wives obey their husbands,” a woman is heard saying.

“Gothard turned every father into a cult leader and every home into an island,” a man explains.

Jill Dillard (nee Duggard). Image: Prime Video.

While most chilling of all, another woman claims that the “the institute raises little predators” before the clip cut to a newsreader reporting on the “Duggar’s family secret”.

In December 2021, 35-year-old Josh Duggar was found guilty of knowingly receiving and possessing child pornography, while he’d earlier admitted to molesting four girls when he was between 12 and 15. Two of his victims came forward. They were his sisters, Jill and Jessa.

“It’s like the epitome of evil,” a woman said in the video. “It breaks my heart to think about the girls.”

When the molestation reports first surfaced in 2015, TLC canceled 19 Kids and Counting but later went on to give the troubled family a new series, Counting On. When Josh was arrested on pornography charges five years later, the new spinoff was axed.

But now they’re back, with some family members returning to our screens.

Shiny Happy People: Duggar Family Secrets will premier on Prime Video on June 2.

And as for where the title came from?

"The shiny, happy images is the sugar, and we're all high on it," a woman being interviewed in the clip explained. "They were just deceiving us all."

Oooh, I for one cannot wait!

Images: Prime Video.