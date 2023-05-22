Dua Lipa has a new boyfriend. All anyone can talk about is how her ex, Anwar Hadid, reacted.

On May 19, Dua Lipa and her long-rumoured partner, French music video and film director Romain Gavras, confirmed their relationship on a Cannes Film Festival red carpet.

The couple had been linked for months, but had laid low until this moment.

"Last night in Cannes with my sweetheart," the 27-year-old popstar then captioned an Instagram post following their appearance at the screening of French film Omar La Fraise.

The pair had been linked all year, and were seen at both a BAFTAs afterparty and Paris Fashion Week together, so it wasn't a major surprise to see them arm-in-arm in front of cameras.

I imagine most people thought 'good for them', and moved on with their lives.

Most people, but not Anwar Hadid.

Hadid — yes, the brother of Gigi and Bella — and Lipa dated for two years after meeting at a barbecue. They were reportedly off-and-on, before breaking up for good in 2021.

After she and Gavras, 41, walked the carpet, Hadid, 23, shared a series of (presumably) pointed Instagram stories.

"Trying to not to find and kill him," he said with a (again, presumably) sarcastic smiley face.

Yikes.

And then another captioned "I can't breathe".

And then ANOTHER, saying "I hate the way you say my name".

AND THEN ANOTHER ONE, simply stating "Have fun".

That's cool and normal and definitely did not just give me a full-body cringe.

Now, to be fair, Hadid didn't namedrop anyone in particular, so he could've been talking about literally anything else, but you have to admit, the timing is... suspicious.

But wait, there's more!

Even more suspicious is the fact that this outburst came just after Hadid released new music.

Shortly after, Hadid (who performs under the name OSWALD) shared a post about his new song 'The Skrugh'. He also added a sad face emoji to his own comment section, because at this point, of course he did.

Whether this is just an easy way to gain views and headlines to drive streams, we'll never know. But it sure does feel like a good way to gain views and headlines to drive streams, doesn't it?

