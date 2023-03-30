Donald Trump has been indicted, becoming the first former US president to face criminal charges.

Donald Trump has been indicted by a grand jury in New York, following a probe into hush money paid to adult film star. Stormy Daniels.

The specific charges are not yet known and the indictment will likely be announced in the coming days, the Trump will have to travel to Manhattan for fingerprinting and other processing at that point.

Susan Necheles, a lawyer representing Trump, said she was informed of the indictment but did not know when he would surrender.

In a statement, Trump – who has become the first former US president to face criminal charges and is making another run for the White House – called the indictment "political persecution and election interference".

"From the time I came down the golden escalator at Trump Tower, and even before I was sworn in as your President of the United States, the Radical Left Democrats – the enemy of the hard-working men and women of this country – have been engaged in a witch hunt to destroy the Make America Great Again movement," he said.

"The Democrats have lied, cheated and stolen in their obsession with trying to 'Get Trump', but now they've done the unthinkable – indicting a completely innocent person in an act of blatant Election Interference."

Trump went on to say he believes "this witch hunt will backfire massively on [current US President] Joe Biden".

"The American people realise exactly what the Radical Left Democrats are doing here. Everyone can see it. So our Movement, and our Party – united and strong – will first defeat [Democratic Manhattan District Attorney] Alvin Bragg, and then we will defeat Joe Biden, and we are going to throw every last one of these Crooked Democrats out of office so we can MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!"

The charges, arising from an investigation led by Manhattan DA Bragg, could reshape Trump's 2024 presidential race. Trump previously said he would continue campaigning for the Republican Party's nomination if charged with a crime.

A grand jury convened by Bragg in January began hearing evidence about Trump's role in the payment to Daniels days before the 2016 presidential election, which he ended up winning.

Daniels, a well-known adult film actress and director whose real name is Stephanie Clifford, has said she received the money in exchange for keeping silent about a sexual encounter she had with Trump in 2006.

The 76-year-old's personal lawyer, Michael Cohen, has said Trump directed hush payments to Daniels and to a second woman, former Playboy model Karen McDougal, who also said she had a sexual relationship with him.

Trump has denied having affairs with either woman.

Federal prosecutors examined the Daniels payoff in 2018, leading to a prison sentence for Cohen but no charges against Trump.

No former or sitting US president has ever faced criminal charges. Trump also faces two criminal investigations by a special counsel appointed by US Attorney General Merrick Garland and one by a local prosecutor in Georgia.

Trump has been impeached twice by the House of Representatives, once in 2019 over his conduct regarding Ukraine and again in 2021 over the attack on the US Capitol by his supporters. He was acquitted by the Senate both times.

Earlier this month, Trump wrote on social media that he had expected to be arrested on March 21 and urged his supporters to protest to "take our nation back", reminiscent of his exhortations ahead of the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the US Capitol.

In 2018, Trump initially disputed knowing anything about the payment to Daniels. He later acknowledged reimbursing Cohen for the payment, which he called a "simple private transaction".

Daniels has said she had a sexual encounter with Trump at a Lake Tahoe hotel in 2006 – the year after he married his current wife, Melania, and more than a decade before the businessman-turned-politician became President.

In 2021, the US Supreme Court rejected her bid to revive a defamation lawsuit she brought against Trump over a Twitter post in which he accused her of a "con job" after she described being threatened over publicising her account of a sexual relationship with him. Lower courts had thrown out her suit.

In the case that led to the conviction of the Trump Organisation on tax fraud charges, Bragg declined to charge Trump himself with financial crimes related to his business practices, prompting two prosecutors who worked on the probe to resign.

Among Trump's ongoing legal woes are a criminal investigation led by Fani Willis, the Democratic District Attorney in Georgia's Fulton County, into whether he unlawfully tried to overturn his 2020 election defeat in that state.

Special counsel Jack Smith is separately investigating Trump's handling of classified government documents after leaving office and his efforts to overturn the results of the 2020 election.

