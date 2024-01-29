What Deborra-lee Furness wants you to know about life after divorce.

Deborra-lee Furness is moving on.

The actor, who announced her divorce from Wolverine star Hugh Jackman in September 2023, has broken her silence on their separation ahead of the February premiere of Force of Nature: The Dry 2, in which she stars.

Last year, the Australian stars announced they were divorcing after 27 years and two children together.

"We have been blessed to share almost three decades together as husband and wife in a wonderful, loving marriage. Our journey now is shifting and we have decided to separate to pursue our individual growth," the pair shared in a statement with PEOPLE back in September.

They added that they were entering this new chapter with "gratitude, love, and kindness" and asked for privacy as they navigated "this transition in all of our lives."

Now, Furness herself has spoken out, sharing how she's feeling about where her life is going.

Ahead of the film's premiere, she told The Daily Telegraph she finds it "kind of exciting" to think about what the future has in store for her.

"You know what, change, transition, evolution is a little frightening and we are all a bit scared of it but I think it is probably our greatest gift," she continued.

Hugh Jackman and Deborra-lee Furness. mage: Instagram @thehughjackman.

It's not the first time she's given a glimpse into what life looks like for her now — in late September, just a few days after she and Jackman announced their divorce — she answered an accidental call from Kyle Sandilands and Jackie 'O' Henderson on their radio show, The Kyle & Jackie O Show.

The pair didn't actually realise Furness would answer the call, but to their surprise... she did.

"Seriously, this isn’t a stitch-up," Sandilands told Furness. "We didn’t mean to actually call you. But now you’re here, we won’t go into it. We love you, we hope you’re well."

In response, the actor said graciously, "Thank you, guys. I really appreciate it. You’re really sweet."

Sandilands quickly wrapped up the conversation, telling the 67-year-old, "I don’t want to get involved in anything. But we love you, and you ring us when you want to chat. I'm not here to stitch anyone up in the worst time in their life."

Furness reiterated her first response, telling the hosts "Thank you, guys. I really, really appreciate it."

Deborra-Lee Furness on the set of Force Of Nature: The Dry 2, in January 2024. Image: Getty.

The sentiments she's shared in both interviews, despite being under entirely different circumstances are a clear message from Furness: She is happy and she is moving on.

The celebrity world is still reeling from the news of the couple's divorce but as for how Furness is doing? She's booked, busy and enjoying her life.

What makes it better is knowing the pair are on seemingly good terms, too.

In October, PEOPLE reported that Furness had rung in Jackman's 55th birthday with their friends and family in New York City.

Their love story, once regarded as one of Hollywood's great marriage successes, might have been one for the books but so is their divorce story.

As Furness navigates a new normal, Jackman is doing the exact same with reports saying he's stepped back into the dating game.

They met on the set of the Australian series Corelli back in 1995 and they now share two adult children together – 23-year-old Oscar and 18-year-old Ava.

Feature Image: Getty/Mamamia.