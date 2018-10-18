Celeb in 5: Thursday's best entertainment and gossip news.

1. “It’s always hard work.” David Beckham has opened up about his marriage to Victoria.



David Beckham has made a surprising – though refreshingly honest – comment about his marriage to Victoria Beckham in a preview for his upcoming appearance on the Sunday Project.

Even the best marriages can be hard work from time to time, and while the Beckhams’ relationship looks like one of the most solid in Hollywood, David’s comments hint that it’s… not always an easy ride.

In fact, he’s said it’s “always hard work”.

Always.

“When you’ve been married for the amount of time that we have, it’s always hard work,” David says in the teaser trailer below. “It becomes a little more complicated”.

And that’s certainly one way to nip the problem in the bud.

Also noticeably absent was Grande’s $130,000 ring Pete proposed to her with. Reports from TMZ suggest she has already returned the very fancy sparkler.

And that friends, is why you NEVER get your partner's name tattooed onto your body.

Just don't.

Please.

4. Why Sophie Monk has decided to stop all contact with Jarrod Woodgate.



In case you were hankering for Sophie Monk and Jarrod Woodgate to rekindle their Bachelor love, we would suggest you extinguish any and all existing hope for a possible reunion.

While the original 'Stage-5 Clinger' has been messaging the former Bachelorette, speaking to Kyle and Jackio O, the Love Island host said she's currently in a relationship and doesn't plan on responding.

"These kids off the show tell everyone,"she said.

"Even if I write 'thank you', they're like, 'I'm in contact', so I'm not going to write back to anyone."

And she does have a point...

After Jarrod's very public and messy split with Keira Maguire, things have finally settled down after Keira shared a 'ceasefire' Instagram post.

"I just wanted to say there has been a lot of media going around about my breakup with J and things have been said, in the heat of the moment, in different articles some which are hurtful and not true," she wrote.

"Putting that aside I just want both of us to be happy and move forward with our lives. I love Jarrod very much, sometimes things happen which you don’t expect and you may not like.

"I want to wish him all the happiness in the future. Love always wins. #chapterclosed"

Meanwhile, Sophie is currently in a relationship with a man she met on a flight, and while she's choosing to keep his identity a secret for now, if she's happy, then we're happy for her.

5. The reason why Princess Diana gave more love to Prince Harry than Prince William.

No one could ever accuse the late Princess Diana of not loving her sons.

From the moment Prince William, and then two years later, Prince Harry were born, their mother shared a beautiful bond with her kids.

Her boys were her world, particularly after her 1996 divorce from their father Prince Charles, which changed life as she knew it considerably.

Although the beloved Princess adored both of her sons, she had a special relationship with her youngest.

Writing for Daily Mail, royal commentator and friend of the princess Richard Kay says Diana was always wary that William was actively being groomed as the heir to the throne and didn't want Harry to develop a "complex about his position in the family".

"'I have to,’ she would often tell me. ‘Charles and I worked so hard to ensure both boys receive equal amounts of our time and love, but others in the family seem to concentrate on William.”

You can read the rest of the full story here.