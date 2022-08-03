Kelsi Taylor met Dane Cook when she was 17. They just got engaged.

In April 2017, American comedian and actor Dane Cook introduced his new girlfriend to the world.

Her name was Kelsi Taylor – and she was freshly 18. For context, Cook was 45 at the time. And the 26-year age gap between the pair caused many to raise their eyebrows in Hollywood.

"My girl is one of my favourite people on the planet. I can't say enough good stuff about this incredible woman. I'm a lucky sap [sic] to have her by my side. #relationshipgoals," he wrote online.

For the last five years, the couple have been in a relationship, sharing plenty of pictures together on their socials, as well as doing Instagram Q&A videos about their life together and their age difference.

And this week, Cook and Taylor announced their engagement.

Watch: iconic celebrity pregnancy reveals. Post continues below.

Here's everything we know about their relationship.

How Dane Cook and Kelsi Taylor met.

It has been widely reported that Cook met Taylor through her father, who was a friend of his. At the time, Taylor was 17.

In an Instagram Q&A in 2018, Cook said he properly met Taylor when she came to his house for a games night he was hosting.

"We were friends for a while and soon after fell in like with each and then upgraded to love," he said at the time.

It remains unclear how long the "for a while" friendship period lasted before their relationship commenced.

"When I met Kelsi I had zero idea I was actually meeting my best friend," he later said. "I've never felt so loved and I've never been able to give the amount of love that I can with her. This is a special relationship and she is a special human being and she makes me feel special too. ... I'm happier in my life and career than I've ever been before. Her support and love is the greatest."

Image: Instagram @danecook. Opening up about the relationship, Cook said to the On the List with Brett Gursky podcast that he's never had a more stable relationship in his life.

"I'm one of the lucky people that's not trying to date in quarantine. Right? It’s like being in jail and having a conjugal visit. 'I hope this goes my way, I hope I don't get caught'," he joked in 2020. "I've been fortunate because I'm in a really healthy relationship with somebody, both physically healthy and the relationship itself."

What they've had to say about their age gap.

Taylor – a pilates instructor and nutritionist – hasn't said much on the relationship in interviews, rather taking to Instagram with loved-up anniversary captions and Q&A videos.

Listen to Mamamia Out Loud. Post continues after audio.





As for Cook, he has spoken openly about the age gap and the fact it hasn't been a problem for either him or Taylor, who he nicknames his "Baby, Baby" and "Little Bullet".

On a 2019 appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, Cook joked: "People are like, 'You're robbing the cradle.' I was like, 'She hasn't slept in the cradle for like nine years. Relax'."

For advice that he would give to those in relationships with large age gaps, Dane said it was all okay, but to just "plan that your deaths will be somewhat far apart".

Dane Cook and Kelsi Taylor on their engagement news.

After five years of dating, Taylor, 23, and Cook, 50, announced their engagement. Cook said it was something he had been planning for quite a while, as he knew Taylor was "the one".

"We just want to continue to inspire each other, set a lot of goals, to build a family together, stay mindful and encouraging always, and to keep laughing through it all," he said.

"I'm about to spend the rest of my life with my favourite person and my best friend – what is there to not look forward to?"

As Taylor said: "Family has always been such an important part of my life and the idea of expanding it and starting our own family together with the man of my dreams just fills my heart."

Feature Image: Instagram @danecook.