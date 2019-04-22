We made it.

After week after week of performances, glitter, sequins and tear-jerking moments – it’s finally over.

Samuel Johnson has been announced as the winner of Dancing with the Stars 2019, beating fellow finalists Courtney Act and Constance Hall.

As well as winning the mirror ball trophy alongside his dancing partner Jorja, Samuel won $50,000 for his chosen charity, Love Your Sister, which was created in memory of his sister Connie.

“I want to acknowledge Courtney. Courtney is the better dancer,” Samuel said after winning the competition.

“I’m trying to kick cancer in the face. Please help me.”

Reality star Courtney Act came second in the competition with her dance partner Joshua while parenting blogger and author Constance Hall came third in the competition alongside her dance partner, Gustavo.

This year, Dancing with the Stars returned to our screens for the first time in four years.

The show, which originally aired on Channel Seven, went on hiatus in 2015 until is picked up by Channel 10.

In this season, Constance, Sam and Courtney were joined by a string of Aussie celebrities including Cassandra Thorburn, Michelle Bridges, Jett Kenny, Olympia Valance, Denise Scott, Jimmy Rees, Miguel Maestre and Curtly Ambrose.

After leaving the series last month, children’s author and former journalist Cassandra Thorburn told Mamamia that she achieved exactly what she set out to on the show.

“The support I got shown on the show was incredible, people do see me as what I want them to see me as, which is me. As a person, rather than a headline – I don’t know [if they had misconceptions of me before], that’s not what was on my mind [when I went on the show]… what was on my mind was the opportunity came up, I didn’t think I could say no, and I thought this is an opportunity for people to see who I am,” she said.

Earlier this month, ABC’s Giggle and Hoot host Jimmy Rees was forced to exit the competition early to spend time with his family after his seven-week-old son Mack faced complications following a medical procedure.

Appearing on tonight’s finale, Jimmy assured fans that his son has now made a full recovery following complications her suffered after a routine procedure.