Dance Moms fans, brace yourselves: Abby Lee Miller is back for a brand new season.

Dance Moms fans: ready yourselves, because controversial dance teacher Abby Lee Miller is back to terrorise teach a fresh batch of dance students in a brand new season of Dance Moms.

Dance Moms: Resurrection will be the eighth season in the reality TV franchise which sees overbearing mums coming to the Abby Lee Dance Company (or the ALDC to those in the know) in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, to turn their kids into dancing superstars.

After a two-year break, the new season of the show – made famous by Miller’s interesting teaching methods and in-fighting amongst the dance mums – will focus on the 52-year-old’s return to dance teaching following not only a stint in jail, but also, her cancer diagnosis.

“In an instant, your life changes completely… I was ready to go back to work and start my life over and now I can’t even walk,” Miller can be heard saying in the trailer for Dance Moms: Resurrection.

“I need to get back to teaching and I need to get back to screaming at children. I need to get back to my roots. I’m going to take these kids right back to the turf.”

While Miller’s arguably most successful former dance student, Sia’s dance prodigy Maddie Ziegler, won’t be returning to Dance Moms, season 8 will see seven new aspiring dancers (and their overbearing mums), as well as returning stars Lilliana and dance mum Stacey.

Despite the show’s successful seven seasons, the future of Dance Moms was uncertain after Miller was found guilty of bankruptcy fraud and served eight months in jail in 2017.

Following her release from prison in March 2018, Miller underwent emergency spinal surgery for a suspected spinal infection. It was during this surgery doctors diagnosed the dance teacher with a form of non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma.

Miller shared a raw image of herself in April of this year – one year after she started cancer treatment – detailing how her life has changed since doctors reportedly misdiagnosed her condition.

“One year ago today ~ I underwent emergency surgery for an infection in my spine,” Miller wrote.

“This mass/tumor choking my spinal cord turned out to be Burkitt Lymphoma. I endured ten rounds of chemotherapy (each lasting 6 days with 4/ 24hr bags pumping poison into my body ending with a spinal tap in 3 spots, plus another shot of Chemo into my tailbone area up the spinal cord around my brain cavity) Ten times! Another spine surgery was needed & I have one more still to go.

“I struggled thru months of physical therapy to learn to sit up again, to crawl and maybe with a miracle someday I’ll walk. Why didn’t the ER Doctors on duty do their jobs? I came in twice with the same symptoms? Why didn’t somebody listen to me, the patient?”

Miller also went on to thank her team of “top notch medical professionals” who have continued to treat her after being released from prison in early 2018. The former dance instructor is currently wheelchair-bound, and told Inside Edition in February 2019, she believes poor medical care during her imprisonment is to blame for her paralysis.

“I think taking my medicine away led to this entire issue and the reason I’m in a wheelchair and I’m handicapped,” she said.

Miller doesn’t seem to have let her cancer treatment affect her return to work though, and can be seen instructing her students from her wheelchair in the Dance Moms: Resurrection trailer.

While we won’t find out exactly what the new season of Dance Moms will bring until it airs, we’re willing to bet there’ll still be plenty of tears and breakdowns.

Dance Moms: Resurrection will be available to watch on Foxtel's Arena from Sunday June 9 at 6:30pm.

