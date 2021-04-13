'I’m a cosmetic nurse and these are the most common injectable mistakes I see.'

Whether you want to thank social media or the Kardashian-Jenners, waltzing into a clinic for injectables is now almost as common as getting your nails done. 'Tis easy as pie.

However, while the popularity of injectable treatments such as fillers and anti-wrinkle injections are on the up, there are some pretty disconcerting trends getting around, and botched procedures and bad cosmetic work is becoming a very real thing.

And it's way more common than you might think.

Between the lack of regulation in the cosmetic industry, poor patient research and education and those cheap deals and dodgy clinics - it's no wonder we're creeping into some shady territory.

So what's the go? What should you know before considering fillers or anti-wrinkle injections?

Well, experts say there are some pretty common mistakes you should avoid - and these mistakes could mean the difference between a good injectable experience and a bad injectable experience.

We had a chat to Nurse Ally Hanby from cosmetic and plastic surgery practice Cosmetic Avenue, and asked her to tell us some of the most common mistakes she sees as a cosmetic injector - as well as how to avoid them.

1. Over-treatment and not taking 'no' for an answer.

"Patients presenting for further treatment when their features are already over-corrected is something I’m seeing time and time again," said Hanby.

"It’s imperative to have the patient’s best outcome at heart and being confident enough to tell a patient enough is enough."

It's crucial for patients to always take their injector's advice when it comes to areas they think do not need any more treatment. Because more is not more when it comes to cosmetic injectables.

"I tell my patients they are beautiful just the way they are and that I am only here to help them subtly enhance their own unique and gorgeous features," said Hanby.

"Your treatments should always be tailored to your own individual uniqueness."

2. Seeing an inexperienced injector.

Did you do your homework? When choosing a cosmetic clinic and injector, you should *always* do your research and make sure you know the experience and level of training completed by staff.

And you shouldn't ever feel weird about asking - this is your FACE we're talking about. You don't want to mess around with that kinda stuff.

"Don’t be afraid to ask your injector what their qualification and level of experience is," said Hanby.

The same goes for the products being used and the hygiene standards of the clinic. "You are well within your right to question why a certain product or brand is being chosen for your particular concern."

To save yourself from a nasty surprise, you should also always ask to see before and after photos from the clinic. This will give and idea of their skill and aesthetic sense - and help you gauge if you're both on the same page. If they don't have any examples to show you, avoid at all costs.

Another good way to check if a clinic is legit is to make sure they are a member of an industry board, such as the Cosmetic Physicians' College of Australia (CPCA), which means the clinicians are trained to perform non-surgical cosmetic operations such as fillers and anti-wrinkle injections.

"Don’t be afraid to have a consultation at a few reputable places, go with your gut instinct and be comfortable with the injector you choose."

3. Not being fully informed about the treatment and risks.

How much do you know about the treatment you're about to get? Oh, COME ON.

"Time and time again, I consult patients who have no idea what they have had injected previously, the risks associated with treatment, why the chosen treatment plan was suggested to them and their practitioners’ qualifications."

Don't be this person. Going in willy-nilly without educating yourself on the risks and complications associated with your selected treatment is a very bad idea, indeed.

"It is a legal requirement for all patients to be made aware of all risks common, uncommon and rare," said Hanby. "As a consumer this is your treatment and your face, you are not stepping on anyone’s toes by asking for clarification and rationale."

Make sure you have a face-to-face consultation prior to your treatment and remember to ask, all, the, questions.

"Find an injector who’s knowledgeable, professional, confident in their skill and takes the time to properly consult prior to treatment," adds Hanby.

4. Coming back to the clinic prematurely.

Hanby said all patients should keep their own before and after pics (just save them on your phone), so you can use them for personal reference.

"I find this prevents patients from coming back into the clinic prematurely and explaining that all their filler is gone and that they need more," said Hanby.

"Our memory and self-perception can be a little skewed at times so it’s nice for patients to have high resolution 'before' pictures, this keeps their results in perspective and allows them to be reminded of how far they have come," she explains.

5. Having unrealistic expectations.

Forget about all that heavily filtered s**t on Instagram, okay? "Anti-wrinkle injections are not magic and can only do so much," reminds Hanby.

While great results can be achieved by seeing an experienced professional, it's important to go in with real expectations and keep in mind that injectables are not the answer to all your skin concerns.

"You know those pesky wrinkles that are present in the skin when the face is at rest or those lines that makeup just seems to sit in? Well, anti-wrinkle injections will only soften those - not completely correct them!"

So, let's keep it real.

