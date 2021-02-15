5 things you should know before you consider a cosmetic procedure.

Whether you want to blame social media or pile it all on old mate Kylie Jenner, we live in an age where getting a cosmetic treatment is becoming almost as normal as getting your hair done. And it doesn't look like the fixation is slowing down anytime soon.

According to the Australasian College of Cosmetic Surgery, each year Australians spend approximately $1 billion on cosmetic treatments. Surprising? Not really.

"There is no doubt that we are currently living in a time that cosmetic treatments and surgical procedures are in high demand," said Senior Nurse and Owner of Absolute Cosmetic Medicine, Stephanie Murray.

"It is beyond question, social media, television, YouTube, Snapchat and TikTok (to name a few) have encouraged many people to look closer at their appearance, after scrolling through never-ending content, on a daily basis of filtered images of celebrities and today’s influencers."

Some of the most popular procedures include anti-wrinkle injections, dermal fillers, laser hair removal, breast augmentation and liposuction.

As well as increased screen time, Senior Nurse Stephanie said it is also more attainable than ever to access cosmetic treatments.

"We offer payment plans including Afterpay, alike almost every other service out there, making it very convenient."

However, as the popularity of cosmetic surgery continues to rise, so too does the number of messed-up procedures. Because while the stuff on the television series Botched seems pretty insane, shady cosmetic work is actually way more common than you might think - it's literally a revolving door.

Why is it so common? Well, pretty much anyone with a medical degree is legally allowed to perform cosmetic surgical procedures in Australia.

Scary much?

As you would probably guess, this lack of regulation can lead to some really serious issues.

Whether it’s due to the lack of regulation in the cosmetic industry, patient research and education, flashy marketing and cheap deals, inexperience or a combination of all of the above - there's no denying that we're going into some really dangerous territory in the world of cosmetic surgery.

So, what's the go? If you're thinking about getting a cosmetic treatment, how do you avoid this kinda stuff?

Well, there are a few things you need to know. We asked Stephanie to tell us absolutely everything you should do before committing to a treatment.