'I’m a man who's had Botox and fillers. And everyone has an opinion.'

Hi, I’m Fraser, I’m 30, and I’m a man who’s had Botox and fillers.

“But you don’t need Botox”, said every person who hasn’t had Botox, ever.

In a world as modern and accepting as ours is, invasive cosmetic treatments tend to remain a taboo topic for many, particularly those involving the injection of muscle relaxing or skin plumping products under the skin's surface.

Why have I had it done? Because I like the way it makes me look and feel.

For someone like me, who has a strong forehead muscle, a feature common in men and some women, forehead lines came in hard and deep before I even hit 20.

Treating your face to some injectable youth is commonly perceived as ‘something that women get’, so as a man, when I was younger and looked at the deep wrinkles in my forehead, I wasn’t even sure if Botox was a thing that guys could do.

As I got older and learned that everyone is entitled to the treatment, and cost, of such things, it was then a case of “where do I even go?”.

My first experience with Botox was at the age of 22. A local beautician had organised one of those ‘Botox parties’ that were a big but secretive thing back then.

I lived out in the country, so a doctor would drive out in his little Porsche to a private residence where the party was hosted, set up in one of the bathrooms and inject some of the local ladies with as much product as they’d need for the next six months or so until he returned.

I had a go this time. I went into that bathroom, he filled my forehead with Botox, I paid and left through a back door and drove home. Very hush hush.

