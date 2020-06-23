The Australian and international news stories you need to know today, Wednesday June 24.

Victoria records first COVID-19 death in weeks.

A man in his 80s has become the 20th person to die from COVID-19 in Victoria.

The man died overnight, Victoria's Chief Health Officer Professor Brett Sutton said on Wednesday.

This brings Australia's total death toll from the virus to 103.

Victorian Health Minister Jenny Mikakos said there were 20 new cases confirmed overnight, marking the eighth straight day the number of new cases in the state was in double digits.

Mikakos told ABC Radio Melbourne the state's reproduction number, or R0 number, had risen from below one to 2.5 in the past week.

This was "unacceptably high" and the R0 figure needed to stay below one, she said.

She said the reproduction rate had increased "very suddenly" after restrictions were eased on June 1.

Thousands rush to be tested in Victoria as panic buying returns.

Victoria is the only state in Australia still wrestling with a coronavirus outbreak, and the steady rise in cases has seen locals return to bad habits.

There's been a spike in demand for toilet paper in COVID-19 hotspots, prompting fears of a return to panic buying.

Thousands of Victorians rushed to get tested for coronavirus yesterday, with some turned away at facilities that ran out of capacity.

There were 20 new cases reported on Tuesday, with 19 recorded all week in NSW by way of comparison.

The state's active cases more than doubled in the past week to surpass 130, with an 'army of officials' to start door knocking homes in Brimbank, Cardinia, Casey, Darebin, Hume, and Moreland, to make sure residents are adhering to government guidelines.

Authorities say the cases are mostly occurring in family groups, but they are still investigating the origins of 11 infections.

Kyrgios condemns Djokovic's positive COVID-19 test.

Nick Kyrgios has issued another withering condemnation of Novak Djokovic's controversial charity tennis tournament, after the world No.1 said he had tested positive for COVID-19 following the event.

Djokovic has been criticised for organising the tournament and bringing in players from other countries amid the coronavirus pandemic, with Australian star Kyrgios on Monday declaring it a "boneheaded decision" on Twitter.

Grigor Dimitrov, Borna Coric and Viktor Troicki have already tested positive after playing in the Adria Tour exhibition, before Djokovic confirmed on Tuesday he and his wife Jelena had returned positive tests after arriving back in Belgrade following the event in Badar, Croatia. Their children have not tested positive.

After video footage also emerged on social media of the Serb star dancing in a nightclub with some of the other players, Kyrgios spoke out on Twitter again.

"Prayers up to all the players that have contracted Covid- 19," Kyrgios said, retweeting a video of the players dancing shirtless in Belgrade.

"Don't @ me for anything I've done that has been 'irresponsible' or classified as 'stupidity' - this takes the cake."

Djokovic's fitness coach Marco Panichi and Dimitrov's coach Christian Groh have also tested positive.

"The moment we arrived in Belgrade we went to be tested," Djokovic said in his statement, adding that he was not showing any symptoms.

"My result is positive, just as Jelena's (wife), while the results of our children are negative.

"I am extremely sorry for each individual case of infection. I hope that it will not complicate anyone's health situation and that everyone will be fine. I will remain in self-isolation for the next 14 days, and repeat the test in five days."

The recent tournament featured packed stands during the opening leg in Belgrade, players hugging at the net, playing basketball, posing for pictures and attending press conferences together.

Bill Cosby wins right to appeal sexual assault conviction.

Disgraced comedian Bill Cosby has won the right to fight his 2018 sexual assault conviction, in a decision that could test the legal framework of #MeToo cases.

The American has been in prison for nearly two years for drugging and sexually assaulting Andrea Constand in his home in 2004.

Pennsylvania Supreme Court has agreed to review two aspects of the case, the judge's decision to let all five other accusers testify at the trial, and whether the jury should have heard evidence a sedative was given to the women.

Cosby's lawyers have long complained the women's testimonies were unreliable.

During his first trial in 2017, only one other accuser was allowed to testify which led to an acquittal. But a year later after the #MeToo movement exploded, the judge allowed five women to appear at the retrial.

He's serving a three to 10-year sentence.

94 per cent of Aussies support move away from China.

The fragile relationship with China has left its mark on Australians, with many believing there is a need to reduce the nation's economic dependence on the Asian powerhouse.

A new survey by the Lowy Institute has found as many as nine in 10 people (94 per cent) believe the Australian government should look for other markets to steer the country away from its reliance on its number one trading partner, China.

Trust in China has also dropped to just 23 per cent, less than half of what it was two years ago.

However, when it comes to the way coronavirus has been handled, Australians rank China (31 per cent) above the US, at just 10 per cent.

That contrasts with the 93 per cent who back the way the Morrison government has tackled the pandemic.

Allen's to rename Redskins and Chicos.

Allen's has announced they will be renaming Redskins and Chicos.

Both names have negative connotations and are considered offensive to Native American and Spanish customers, with the brand acknowledging the influx of comments they've received on the need for change.

Redskins and Chicos are being renamed. Image: Ebay. Redskins and Chicos are being renamed. Image: Ebay. "These names have overtones which are out of step with Nestlé’s values, which are rooted in respect," the parent company said in a statement.

The new names are yet to be finalised.

Around the world.

- English pubs, restaurants and hotels can reopen from July 4, with health officials reporting 15 new deaths on Monday - down from a daily tally of thousands in April.

- President Trump has threatened Black Lives Matter protesters with 10 years imprisonment, for tearing down statues and monuments with links to slave trading.

- With AAP

Feature image: Getty/Twitter/Gilbert Carrasquillo.