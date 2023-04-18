It's that time again, friend. COACHELLA TIME!

And it's way more than space buns and face gems. This year, the celebrities have truly gone for it — making festival beauty looks cooler than ever.

Watch: Chaps were originally worn over jeans to protect your legs while riding on horseback in bushy terrain, so obviously they're now worn at festivals. Clare Stephens reviews the new festival trend, and it goes exactly how you'd expect.

In 2023, there are some next-level beauty lewks slinking around in front of that iconic Ferris wheel — and it's serving up some serious hair and makeup inspiration.

So, let's not dawdle!

Here are all the best celebrity beauty trends straight from Coachella 2023.

Coloured eyeliner.

Hailey Bieber kept her beauty look fairly subtle year, but her yellow eyeliner and neon green nails spoke volumes, giving her festival look a big ol' pop of colour.

Model Christinna Kuan also got the coloured liner memo, wearing a metallic blue eyeliner look together with blue gems around her eyes.

Swoon!

Anyone else feeling inspired to give their black eyeliner a seat on the bench?

Slicked-back updos.

We love a slicked-back updo. It's so versatile and a real treat for lazy girls who don't want to deal with frizziness or hair in their face, because... California desert.

The good news? It doesn't look like the trend is going anywhere, anytime soon.

Yay!

Actress Shay Mitchell wore her hair tied back in a high, slicked-back ponytail, with her bouncy curls making a statement.

The cool-girl look was also spotted on celebs such as Paris Jackson, proving it's very much still a thing.

Vampy red lips.

A moment for the vampy red statement lip, please. Because it's been spotted on precisely every celebrity at Coachella.

Take Emma Chamberlain, for example.

For reasons we cannot confirm, absolutely everything the actress does just looks so damn... cool.

Taking a leaf out of Courtney Love's book, she opted for smudged-out looks - adding a real party-girl vibe to her whole 'fit.

Model Irina Shayk and actress Suki Waterhouse also jumped on board the trend, adding deep red statement lips to their looks.

We're obsessed.

The 90s bob.

According to Coachella, pretty much everything you were wearing 20 years ago is in again. Including the beloved 90s bob.

Moving away from that super sleek look, the 90s bob is a chunkier cut, falling just above the shoulder. It's voluminous, textured and effortless — and honestly, very bloody chic.

Micro-braids

Along with 90s bobs, the beloved micro-braid is making a huge comeback. And we're not mad about it. While it was a popular look last year, this season it looks fresh, effortless and chic.

As seen on singer Becky G and model Alessandra Ambrosio, the return of the baby braid is serving some major nostalgia.

Mermaid hair.

What's Coachella without mermaid hair? Nothing, that's what.

Charli D'Amelio proved that mermaid hair trend is still very much a thing, rocking suuuuper long, wavy hair before chopping it all off into a choppy bob and bleaching it for day two. Casual.

